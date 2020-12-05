Wingfield: God holds the future in his hands

The most asked question of the year, thus far:
January: What does 2020 have in store for me?
February: So far, so good. What should we do this spring?
March: What? How? Why?
April: Do you sell masks? Do you require social distancing? Where’s the toilet paper???
May: Fauci? What’s a Fauci?
June: How could the school system dare ruin my kid’s graduation???
July: Church? No. Small business? No. Restaurant? No. Protest? Why of course you can!
August: Why can’t everyone just see this is one big conspiracy???
September: Why are/aren’t the schools open?
October: Do my kids have to wear masks on Halloween if they’re already wearing Halloween masks?
November: Didn’t someone say this thing was supposed to be over after the election?
December: 2021 will be much better. Right?
Questions. We have plenty, but who has the answers? I don’t. The government doesn’t. The doctors don’t. God does. He’s the only one who knows what will happen the next thousand tomorrows. He’s the only one who remembers what happened the last million yesterdays.
Some people turn to science for the answers, saying everything we need can be found there, but God is the one who gave us science. He’s the one who ordered the darkest parts of the cosmos, wove together every strand of DNA and determined the brightness of every star. He’s the one who set into motion the rules that govern our universe, every aspect of it. Look to science? Absolutely, but first let’s look to the one who created and sustains everything that exists in our universe.
Colossians 1:16-17, speaking about Jesus, says, “For by Him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities — all things were created through Him and for Him. And He is before all things, and in Him all things hold together.”
Two verses later, we learn, “For in Him all the fullness of God was pleased to dwell…” Jesus was God in the flesh, the one who left heaven to dwell among man, Immanuel- God with us. And if Jesus is God, then we find our answers about life in him.
God never intended, of course, to answer all our questions. He made that very clear to Job when Job challenged God to tell him why he’d let him suffer. God’s answered Job’s demand with a series of his own unanswerable questions, questions like, “Where were you when I laid the foundation of the earth?” (Job 38:4) and “Can you bind the chains of the Pleiades or loose the cords of Orion?” (Job 38:31). No, God is God, and he doesn’t have to answer our questions, even if he knows every one of them. God understands that the answers to many of life’s difficult questions are too much for us to behold, too much for mortal, fallen man to take in. He never promises to give us all the answers.
Instead, he promises to answer what we do need to know and be enough for us when the answers aren’t given. He promises a peace like no one else can promise. Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid” (John 14:27). For the believer, that promise of peace is enough, more than enough. What good are answers, if they aren’t accompanied by peace? What if we could see what’s coming in 2021, but had no capacity to endure it or rise above it? It would be for nothing. On the other hand, what if we have God’s perfect peace, even when we don’t have all the answers? All the sudden, having those answers doesn’t seem as important. In other words, having all the answers isn’t the answer to how to enjoy a peace-filled, joy-filled, hope-filled life. Having faith in the one who does have the answers is the answer.
January 2021: What next?
I don’t know but my father does, and he is the one who holds me in his hands. That’s enough for me.
“You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you” (Isaiah 26:3).
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
