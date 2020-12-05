Wingfield: God holds the future in his hands

Instead, he promises to answer what we do need to know and be enough for us when the answers aren’t given. He promises a peace like no one else can promise. Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid” (John 14:27). For the believer, that promise of peace is enough, more than enough. What good are answers, if they aren’t accompanied by peace? What if we could see what’s coming in 2021, but had no capacity to endure it or rise above it? It would be for nothing. On the other hand, what if we have God’s perfect peace, even when we don’t have all the answers? All the sudden, having those answers doesn’t seem as important. In other words, having all the answers isn’t the answer to how to enjoy a peace-filled, joy-filled, hope-filled life. Having faith in the one who does have the answers is the answer.