Wingfield: God loves our obedience more than our sacrifice

There’s a story in 1 Samuel that describes a pivotal moment in the history of the nation of Israel as well as in the life of King Saul, the first earthly king of Israel.
Saul was given a command from the Lord to strike down the Amalekites as a punishment for the way they had come against the Israelites during the exodus out of Egypt. The command from God did not tell Saul to simply defeat the Amalekites; God told him to, “…’devote to destruction all that they have. Do not spare them, but kill both man and woman, child and infant, ox and sheep, camel and donkey’” (1 Samuel 15:3).
This might seem harsh and inconsistent of God’s character to the person who reads the Old Testament without a comprehensive understanding of God’s overall plan for His glory, but a closer look helps us appreciate what God was doing. He had promised Abraham that he would bless those who blessed the nation of Israel and would curse those who cursed them, so in striking down the Amalekites, God was simply keeping his promise. Add to that the fact that pagan people groups like the Amalekites lived in rebellion against God and constantly tempted God’s people to reject him, sacrifice their children and worship their gods, and we can see more clearly why God said that the nation was to be wiped out completely, not partially.
Unfortunately, Saul disobeyed God. His armies defeated the Amalekites soundly, but they did not kill their king, nor did they kill all the livestock, keeping back some of the best animals for themselves. Of course, Saul had an explanation for the prophet Samuel, when confronted about his disobedience; he told Samuel that the animals were being held back to be offered as a sacrifice to God. Whether that was true or not, Saul’s disobedience was an act of treason against God, the Israelite’s true king.
Samuel asks King Saul, “Has the Lord as great delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices, as in obeying the voice of the Lord?” and then answers his own question, saying, “Behold, to obey is better than sacrifice” (1 Samuel 15:22). The Lord loves sacrifice, but not at the expense of obedience. There is much for today’s church to learn from that.
We learn that not all virtues are equal. Just as obedience is a more desirable trait to God than sacrifice, so it is also true that truth is a higher virtue than unity. The church that waters down God’s word in hopes of achieving unity is doing so in rebellion against God. We see that often today, as churches say that we should stop preaching the truth about a biblical view on sex and marriage for the sake of being unified. Similarly, some want us to stop saying that Jesus is the only way to God (as He claimed numerous places, including in John 14:6) because that message is “intolerant” and “narrow-minded” and works against unity, not towards it. Jesus, of course, had something to say about this, proclaiming, ““Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I have not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to set a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law” (Matthew 10:34-35). Jesus was Truth and preached truth, and truth excludes those who choose the darkness over God’s light.
We learn that doing good works, as important as that might be, is no substitute for living in obedience to God. Jesus told His disciples that they would obey His commands, if they truly loved Him. We can’t point to our sacrificial giving in one area of our life, while clearly disobeying God in another. We don’t get to say, “Yes, I am being disobedient to God in this area of life, but look how good I am over there.”
We learn that there are great consequences for our disobedience against God. For Saul, it was the loss of the kingdom, as Samuel prophesied that Saul’s kingdom would not be given to his children, but would be given to another instead, a man after God’s own heart. No one gets away with anything with God, even when we offer excuses or reasons for our sinful behavior.
Saul’s story is a sad story. Just as sad is how often people choose to live in disobedience to God today. Repent now, before it is too late!
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!