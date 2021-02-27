Wingfield: God, not us, determines a person’s gender

You know it’s been a nutty week when Hasbro’s announcemenQt about neutering Mr. Potato Head so everyone can feel included or the revelation Coca-Cola has been trying to train its employees to “be less white” isn’t the wackiest bit of news circulating.
Those stories are goofy, for sure, but are not the goofiest, thanks to actress/singer Demi Lovato’s viral Instagram post condemning gender reveal parties as “transphobic” since “some boys have vaginas and some girls have penises.”
Perhaps “goofy” is not the most appropriate word for a statement that shows a total disregard for basic science and God’s Word.
I never believed I would see the day when making a simple statement about God’s definition of humanity would amount to “hate speech” in some people’s eyes and “bigotry” in others’, but that day is here. For me to share what God says about his own creation, the people he created in his image, will invite criticism from some and outright condemnation from others. So be it. I might love the people who get this issue so twisted, perverted and wrong, but I don’t have to care what they think of me, so I will risk being cancelled (again) by stating the obvious — God determines a person’s gender and God decides what color a person’s skin will be. I have no choice in either of those matters.
The Bible teaches us that a person’s value is inherently given by God when he forms that person in his or her mother’s womb. We can argue it goes back even further than that, but we’ll start there. God has determined when each person would be conceived, by whom he or she would be conceived, what that person would look like and where that person would be born.
For me, God determined that in early 1969, I would be conceived by Henry and Virginia Wingfield who are both white, and that I would be born in Waynesboro at the end of that year. I had no say in the fact that I am white; God chose it to be so.
He also determined I would have a penis. To say so is not dirty or taboo, it’s simply a biological, anatomical truth. The doctors and nurses didn’t have to debate over whether I was a boy or a girl when I popped out. My parents didn’t have to wait till I got older to decide whether to name me “Mark” or “Marcia.” They knew. People have always known because God has made such things indisputably clear.
There are people today who feel they are a male trapped in a female’s body or a female trapped in a male’s body. I feel for those people. Although I can’t relate through personal experience, I can only imagine how difficult it must be to feel such way. This, of course, is true of any sin that I have not personally struggled with. Just because I haven’t had to deal with it, doesn’t mean I am cold-hearted and uncaring concerning it. Shame on the person who is.
Even so, I am in no place to argue with God. The Bible tells me in Genesis 1:27, “God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” An elementary knowledge of Hebrew shows us that “male and female he created them” means God created some people male and some female. Our gender isn’t some arbitrary or ambiguous thing that can be decided upon on a later date according to standards that we make up to suit ourselves. God determines a person’s gender. Period.
Acknowledging this does not give me license to mock someone or make fun of someone. Society has done that over the years, and I’m glad there is a move to reverse that kind of harmful behavior. I pray the church will follow suit and stop seeing people struggling with identity issues as sub-human or less than important. Jesus saw them worth dying for, just as He died for everyone else, so we are in no place to demote their value. Still, we must go with biblical truth here and not cultural wishes. We must affirm the truth that God created people according to His will, and each person must learn to be content with his or her gender and with his or her ethnicity.
To do otherwise is rebellion against a God who knows a whole lot better than we do.
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.