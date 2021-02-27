Wingfield: God, not us, determines a person’s gender

You know it’s been a nutty week when Hasbro’s announcemenQt about neutering Mr. Potato Head so everyone can feel included or the revelation Coca-Cola has been trying to train its employees to “be less white” isn’t the wackiest bit of news circulating.

Those stories are goofy, for sure, but are not the goofiest, thanks to actress/singer Demi Lovato’s viral Instagram post condemning gender reveal parties as “transphobic” since “some boys have vaginas and some girls have penises.”

Perhaps “goofy” is not the most appropriate word for a statement that shows a total disregard for basic science and God’s Word.

I never believed I would see the day when making a simple statement about God’s definition of humanity would amount to “hate speech” in some people’s eyes and “bigotry” in others’, but that day is here. For me to share what God says about his own creation, the people he created in his image, will invite criticism from some and outright condemnation from others. So be it. I might love the people who get this issue so twisted, perverted and wrong, but I don’t have to care what they think of me, so I will risk being cancelled (again) by stating the obvious — God determines a person’s gender and God decides what color a person’s skin will be. I have no choice in either of those matters.