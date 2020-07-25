Last week in my column, I explained the reasons I have decided to start wearing a mask. I have nothing further to add to that. This week, though, I would like to follow up with a reminder about how we Christians are to act towards one another concerning matters on which we disagree.
After reminding the church at Colossae that they are to put off their old way of acting, including anger, wrath, malice and slander, Paul commands them that they are to, “Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience, bearing with one another and, if one has a complaint against another, forgiving each other; as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive” (Colossians 3:12-13).
If we are in Christ, it is because he chose us to be. Wow, praise God! And if he chose us to be one of his children, then we are to live like it, understanding that he has made us holy (he has set us apart) and we are beloved (he has loved us). What does it look like to live like a child of God? We walk in compassion, kindness, humility, meekness and patience. This is true, by the way, about how we should relate to those outside the Christian community, but I am specifically addressing here how Christians are to act towards each other.
Christians disagree on many things. Now, there are some doctrinal things that we must agree on to be in the faith, things such as the virgin birth of Christ, his sinless life, his death that atoned for the sins of man and satisfied the wrath of God, his literal bodily resurrection and the truth that faith in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior is our only hope at spending eternity with God on the new earth that is coming rather than spending eternity suffering torment in a real hell. The Bible is also very clear that abortion is murder, any expression of sexuality outside of marriage between one man and one woman is an abomination and racism is sin, so a person must accept those truths in order to practice biblical Christianity as children of God.
There are many other things though, that we can lovingly, respectfully disagree upon. We can disagree on doctrinal issues such as the role of women in the church, the proper mode of baptism and the exercise of certain spiritual gifts in today’s church. We can disagree on more practical matters such as the celebration of Halloween, the partaking of alcohol and the use of technology in church services. Finally, we can disagree on matters that seem to be non-biblical matters (though God’s Word has something to say about every part of our lives) such as who to vote for, whether or not we should play the stock market and, yes, whether or not we should wear a mask.
It’s fine to disagree, but when we do so, we need to do it by the rules and, for the Christian, the rules are found in God’s Word. We are to exercise the qualities found in Colossians 3:12 as well as those found in verse 13 that says we should bear with one another and, when we do sin against each other in our disagreeing, we are to be quick to forgive. Those are the rules and they are non-negotiable. We don’t get to hold a grudge, make a critical judgment or act like a jerk because another brother or sister just can’t see it the way we do. The next verse tells us how — “Above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.”
If we truly love one another, remembering that love is an action, not a feeling, we will be all the things the early verses just mentioned. We will think of the other person first, we will refuse to let a discussion get ugly, we will refrain from making that ill-advised post on social media. We will respect each other as being different people who hold different convictions because we have all taken different paths to get to where we are today. We will celebrate our diversity, tolerate our disparity and bear with our disagreement, possibly becoming even better, more well-rounded people in the process.
Admittedly, this isn’t easy, nor is it normal. Yes, we will look like weirdos living in community with one another like this, but it’s biblical, so let’s do it anyway!
