Wingfield: God still speaks to us through the Bible

Making matters worse, I took a break from my reading to scroll through Facebook and immediately stumbled upon a very negative post from a friend criticizing the school system. Something in me welled up as I read this, and I considered making a remark that would “put her in her place,” self-righteously challenging her in her critical thinking. Fortunately, I first read the comments others had made. A couple folks had jumped on her bandwagon and joined her in complaining, but one comment was very different. One commenter had simply stated, “I am praying for you. I know this is hard for you.” Immediately, my thoughts went right to the verse I had shared with our youth at church just two nights earlier.

Ephesians 4:29 says, “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” Wow, had I really just taught that and still gotten that close to publicly blasting someone for all to see? Had I really just been pondering what doing great things for God looked like and then nearly turned right around and torn someone down for expressing frustration in a way I didn’t think was helpful? It was then that God spoke to me, lovingly showing me how far from his goodness I sometimes stray, reminding me that sometimes doing great things for God means doing the simplest, most subtle of things.