Wingfield: God still speaks to us through the Bible

I’ve been sitting here on this quiet Friday morning, sipping coffee and studying at my “office” at the Valley Pike Farm Market coffee shop. The view on the deck is fantastic, and so often, I feel it is right here where God speaks to me loudest as I read his word found in the Bible.
This morning has been no different — while intermittingly reading from the book of Hebrews and staring at the beautiful landscape God created for me to enjoy, I heard God’s voice instructing me, loud and clear. He didn’t speak audibly, nor did he need to. He spoke directly into my soul, where I needed to hear him the most.
Things started as I opened my Bible and meditated on some of the heroes of the faith who, centuries ago, lived fearless lives for God in order that Christ be glorified. Soon, I found myself not thinking as much about them, but more about my own life. I began asking myself if I have been living a life that God would find so faithful that he’d record my actions in a book that he’d want others to see. I began wondering if my life is something others would want to emulate.
My initial self-evaluation left me to conclude that I could do a whole lot better than I’m doing right now. I reread the chapter I’d been looking at, Chapter 11, and marveled that these men and women were able to live with faith that changed the world, while I so often live a life that’s centered around being comfortable and finding enough time to watch football or go out to eat with my family. I did not beat myself up, remembering that since I am in Christ, I am not under condemnation for my actions or inactions, but I did find fault with myself, nonetheless.
Making matters worse, I took a break from my reading to scroll through Facebook and immediately stumbled upon a very negative post from a friend criticizing the school system. Something in me welled up as I read this, and I considered making a remark that would “put her in her place,” self-righteously challenging her in her critical thinking. Fortunately, I first read the comments others had made. A couple folks had jumped on her bandwagon and joined her in complaining, but one comment was very different. One commenter had simply stated, “I am praying for you. I know this is hard for you.” Immediately, my thoughts went right to the verse I had shared with our youth at church just two nights earlier.
Ephesians 4:29 says, “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” Wow, had I really just taught that and still gotten that close to publicly blasting someone for all to see? Had I really just been pondering what doing great things for God looked like and then nearly turned right around and torn someone down for expressing frustration in a way I didn’t think was helpful? It was then that God spoke to me, lovingly showing me how far from his goodness I sometimes stray, reminding me that sometimes doing great things for God means doing the simplest, most subtle of things.
I am thankful that God loves me enough to search my heart and show me what needs addressing, aren’t you? I am so flawed, so prone to error, so apt to know something in my head but then betray that knowledge by the way I live. I don’t have to wait long, however, before God speaks to me, sometimes gently, sometimes firmly, always clearly, as long as I am listening.
Wouldn’t you know that right after these events unfolded, I opened up the workbook that goes with a Bible study I am leading and read these verses: “ Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6). More words from God teaching me what it looks like to do great things for him. I guess he really wants me to get this one.
God shows himself to us through his beautiful creation, but, make no mistake about it — when he speaks to us, he does so through his word, the Holy Bible. And, boy, am I glad he does!
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
