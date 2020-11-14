Wingfield: God's good news easily outweighs any bad news

If you were to stop reading this for a moment and flip through the newspaper, your Facebook feed or the news channels on your TV, you would most likely find a much heavier dose of negative news slants than positive or encouraging ones.
You’d likely find a steady mix of negative stories about President Donald Trump and Americans who don’t wear masks along with a few local stories featuring drug arrests, car break-ins and other generally misbehaved citizens. People of my ilk, the ones who write letters to the editor or have opinion columns, usually add to the noise much more often than we work to silence it. It just seems that negativity is what we do, and this is nothing new. Don Henley sang about our desire to read and hear everyone’s dirty laundry a few decades ago — look at what a prophet he’s turned out to be!
It is a good thing to be informed about what’s going on, so simply ignoring the bad news is not the solution. Acting as if something isn’t true doesn’t actually make it true, after all. Even so, I am here to tell you that what goes into a person is what eventually comes out, so maybe it’s time we all took a short break from conspiracy theories about voting and misinformation about COVID-19 and immerse ourselves in something good for a few minutes. Since the best news for mankind comes from the Bible, allow me to share with you a few words of encouragement for those of you who God calls his children.
You are chosen.
Ephesians 1:3-4 says, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in Christ with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places, even as He chose us in Him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and blameless before Him.”
You are adopted.
Ephesians 1:5-6 says, “In love He predestined us for adoption to Himself as sons through Jesus Christ, according to the purpose of His will, to the praise of His glorious grace, with which He has blessed us in the Beloved.”
You are redeemed.
Ephesians 1:7-10 says, “In Him we have redemption through His blood...”
And forgiven.
“... the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of His grace, which He lavished upon us, in all wisdom and insight making known to us the mystery of His will ...”
United to him.
“…according to His purpose, which He set forth in Christ as a plan for the fullness of time, to unite all things in Him, things in heaven and things on earth.”
You are an heir of the king.
Ephesians 1:11-12 says, “In Him we have obtained an inheritance, having been predestined according to the purpose of Him who works all things according to the counsel of His will, so that we who were the first to hope in Christ might be to the praise of his glory.”
You are guaranteed eternal life.
Ephesians 1:13-14 says, “In Him you also, when you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation, and believed in Him, were sealed with the promised Holy Spirit, who is the guarantee of our inheritance until we acquire possession of it, to the praise of his glory.”
Yes, there’s lots of bad news out there, but when we Christians understand the weight of these words given to us in Ephesians 1, we quickly realize the good for a child of God greatly outweighs the bad. This world is truly a mess, but that’s because of the sin of man, and we are no longer slaves to sin — we’ve been set free! And even though we are still subject to the presence of sin and its effects on our lives, we now have the power to live victoriously, joyfully and peaceably because all of the things we just saw in Ephesians 1 are true of us! If those things are true of us, why should we worry about anything else?
Next time you are tempted to dwell on all the bad going on around us, I encourage you to open up your Bible to Ephesians 1 and slowly and carefully meditate on all the good things that are going on within us — it’s a much better way to spend your morning, trust me!
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!