Wingfield: God's good news easily outweighs any bad news

Ephesians 1:13-14 says, “In Him you also, when you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation, and believed in Him, were sealed with the promised Holy Spirit, who is the guarantee of our inheritance until we acquire possession of it, to the praise of his glory.”

Yes, there’s lots of bad news out there, but when we Christians understand the weight of these words given to us in Ephesians 1, we quickly realize the good for a child of God greatly outweighs the bad. This world is truly a mess, but that’s because of the sin of man, and we are no longer slaves to sin — we’ve been set free! And even though we are still subject to the presence of sin and its effects on our lives, we now have the power to live victoriously, joyfully and peaceably because all of the things we just saw in Ephesians 1 are true of us! If those things are true of us, why should we worry about anything else?