Wingfield: Hope for man is found in Jesus

We don’t have to look at our computers or read our papers very long to see the effects of unchecked sin — it’s grip upon our society is evident nearly everywhere we go.
Whether in the big city or small town, whether in the bars, at the park or in the schools, we see the presence and consequences of sin wherever we turn. Murder. Human trafficking. Addiction. Racism. Sexual perversion. Violence. Deceit. Greed.
Even in our churches, which are supposed to be places of prayer and worship, we see it. Division. Favoritism. Child abuse. Pride. Bullying. Overly judgmental attitudes. Robbery. Heresy. Yes, the problem of sin is ongoing. According to the Bible, it is nothing new.
A short history of mankind shows us that man has always sinned. Adam and Eve, the first two people God made, sinned. The people God put on the earth to populate it with God-worshippers sinned. The patriarchs, as important as they are in Bible history, sinned. The Israelites, even after having been delivered out of 400 years of slavery to the Egyptians, sinned. The kings sinned, the peasants sinned, the prophets sinned, the first Christian missionaries sinned. You have sinned, I have sinned, we all have sinned.
According to James 1:15, once sin takes hold and has its way, it ultimately leads to death. On its journey towards death, sin leaves much destruction in its wake. Broken families. Severe health problems. Emotional discontentment. Spiritual emptiness. Kids with no self-control. Gang wars. Malicious backbiting. Ruined lives.
God would be perfectly just if he just wiped all of us off the face of this earth and threw us into the hottest pits of hell, to be honest. Since he is a perfectly holy God with no darkness in him at all, it only takes one sin on our part to earn separation from him forever, and that is exactly what every one of us has earned. When the Bible says that the “wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23a), it isn’t meaning that we all live a few years on this earth, our hearts stop beating and then we cease to exist. Some people try to tell themselves that this life is all there is and that there is no everlasting consequence to how we choose to live it, but deep inside, they know better, for God “has put eternity into man’s heart” (Ecclesiastes 3:11). No, when a person “dies” here in this life, it is only his body that dies — his soul, which is the real essence of his being, will live forever, either in heaven or in hell.
Therefore, Romans 6:23 is a real problem for all of mankind, for if we earned ourselves eternal damnation in an everlasting hell (which Jesus talked about more than he talked about heaven), and if it is God who ultimately hands down that death sentence upon sinful people, we have no real hope. While we often rationalize our actions by considering ourselves “good people” compared to others by saying, “Well, at least I’m not racist,” or, “At least, I’ve never killed anyone,” or, “At least, I don’t ____,” God says, “All our righteous acts are like filthy rags” (Isaiah 64.6).
In other words, even our greatest deeds on our best days are disgusting to God, because they fall so short of His standard for perfection. Yep, we are all awful sinners and there should be no hope for us, even if we are considerably “better” people than the people we believe to be the worst.
Of course, one man never sinned. That’s the God-man Jesus Christ, who was God in human flesh, fully God and fully man. He walked for 33 years in human flesh and never sinned once. And he willingly died on a cross bearing all our sins so that we could be counted as righteous and sinless, even though we aren’t. While it is true that there should not be hope for us, there is hope for us, and his name is Jesus.
As long as there are people walking this earth, people will sin, leaving this world far from perfect or just. Jesus said, “Wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it” (Matthew 7:13). In other words, most people are headed to an eternity in hell, which they have earned. Even so, Jesus died so that no one HAS to go to hell.
Isn’t it mind-blowing that God loves us that much?
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.