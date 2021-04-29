Wingfield: Hope for man is found in Jesus

God would be perfectly just if he just wiped all of us off the face of this earth and threw us into the hottest pits of hell, to be honest. Since he is a perfectly holy God with no darkness in him at all, it only takes one sin on our part to earn separation from him forever, and that is exactly what every one of us has earned. When the Bible says that the “wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23a), it isn’t meaning that we all live a few years on this earth, our hearts stop beating and then we cease to exist. Some people try to tell themselves that this life is all there is and that there is no everlasting consequence to how we choose to live it, but deep inside, they know better, for God “has put eternity into man’s heart” (Ecclesiastes 3:11). No, when a person “dies” here in this life, it is only his body that dies — his soul, which is the real essence of his being, will live forever, either in heaven or in hell.