Wingfield: How did we get to this point?

Even so, is throwing her off the commission the right response? Have we gotten to the point where every time someone holding public office shows bad judgment and character, we demand they pay for it with their jobs, or titles, or worse? Have we gotten to the place where an athlete can’t take a stand for what he believes in without being boycotted or an actor can’t voice support for the president (or his opponent) without being cancelled or a teacher can’t take a vacation day and attend a political rally without losing his or her job? How did that happen?

One Biblical principle I try to live by is known as The Golden Rule, which states, “Do to others as you would have them do to you” (Luke 6:31). Jesus never said, “Do to others as you would have them do to you as long as they deserve it,” or, “Do to others as you would have them do to you AS LONG AS they learn a lesson for their bad behavior first,” or, “Do to others as you would have them do to you AS LONG AS they are sorry for what they’ve done and publicly admit it.”

If God gave us what we deserve, we’d all go to hell. If God waited till we learned our lesson before blessing us, we’d never be blessed. If God only loved us once we confessed our wrongdoings, we’d spend a lot of time as enemies of God.