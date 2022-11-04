Wingfield: How then should we vote?

Jesus is Lord, and anyone else is a downgrade.

Even so, we are to do our best to elect the best candidates possible to serve us on our city councils, local school boards and as state representatives. Here are a few of the things every Christian should consider when choosing the best candidate for the various offices.

Choose candidates that value all life, starting with the most vulnerable, which includes the life of the unborn baby still in the womb (Psalm 139:13-16).

Look for men and women who place high value on the family and who acknowledge God’s plan for the family, which includes one man married to one woman who stay married to each other for life (Matthew 19:4-6).

Vote for those who believe the school’s job is to teach reading, writing and arithmetic without political indoctrination and without rewriting history, leaving the job of teaching morals and ethics to the parents (Deuteronomy 6:4-9).

Insist the candidates you vote for support a parent’s right to know what is going on with their children at school in order to make the best decisions for the children with whom God has entrusted them. And, yes, this includes being told what name and gender their children go by at school (Proverbs 22:6).

Elect politicians who stand up for police officers and law enforcement, who believe children are best protected when there are qualified officials carrying guns in schools and who advocate for consequences for those who break the law (Proverbs 21:15, Matthew 5:9).

Support people on the ballot who don’t unnecessarily stoke division by hastily call everything racism, bigotry or injustice without first learning and objectively discerning all the given facts (Proverbs 17:15, Romans 12:18).

Most importantly, vote for candidates who love God and take seriously his word. This isn’t always possible, but when it is, let a candidate’s reliance on God be a top factor in electing a person for office. Why? Because in these local elections, the people you vote for are the ones who will have louder voices at the school board meetings when sexually charged books in the library are being discussed or when it’s discovered that a teacher is openly normalizing sexual perversion in the classroom. Because the people you vote for in local elections are the ones who will be at the town hall meetings when budgets for the police department are passed or when the status of the Weekday Religious Education in your community is being considered. Because the people you vote for at the local level are the ones who will represent us in Richmond on any number of issues that have wide-ranging moral and ethical implications.

I do not believe that we should make everyone follow every law or rule or principle stated in the Bible. I do, however, believe we will be a better, stronger community when those who make the important decisions do so from a Christian worldview where truth and goodness matter. I do believe men and women who pray, who gain wisdom from reading God’s Word, who fellowship with other followers of Christ and who submit to the lead of the Holy Spirit when making decisions are the best qualified people to create a local culture that protects children, honors God and serves all.

I attended a prayer service for a couple fallen police officers a few months ago. Many of those speaking and praying onstage were elected officials on the local level as well as at the state level; all appealed to God in that service. I wonder what those who are running for office now, those who have no relationship with God, would have done if asked to be part of that service. Gotten up and said, “You are in my thoughts?” Offered condolences without any hope? Politicized the moment? Today I attended a meet and greet with a local Christian candidate running for re-election for the House of Representatives. After sharing with us his favorite Bible passage and how it directs him as a policymaker, dozens of us gathered around him and laid hands on him to pray. That’s the kind of person I want representing me in Congress.

Why does any of that matter? Because “blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord” (Psalm 33:12). Because “God shows favor to those who honor Him” (Psalm 145:19). Because “he who trusts in the Lord will prosper” (Proverbs 28:25). Character matters. Wisdom matters. Godliness matters.