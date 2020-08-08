Wingfield: If you're willing to eat out, you should be willing to go to church

It’s time for some of you to get back to church.
You’ve been going to work. You’ve been shopping at Walmart. You’ve been going out to eat on weekends. You’ve gone on vacation to the beach or to Gatlinburg. You’ve attended other kinds of meetings or gatherings.
You might say, “Yes, but when I do those things, I am very careful.” That’s fine. Go to church and be careful there. Wear a mask; I do. Social distance; our church does. Wash your hands and insist the church disinfects between services; that’s fair. Do what you have to do, but some of you need to get back to church.
I’m not talking to those of you who are at a higher risk for getting seriously sick or dying if you catch the virus. If that’s you, then I’d tell you to stay home. I’m not talking to those of you who have knowingly been exposed to the virus recently or have recently been sick with it. You need to stay home, too. Not everyone needs to go back to church right now, but some of you do — some of you desperately need to get back to church.
Some of you need to get back to church because you haven’t been taking good care of yourself spiritually while away. I know this is true of many of you, because that’s what those who have been staying away have been telling me. According to Paul in 1 Timothy 4:8, physical training and health is important, but spiritual health is even more important, if you have to choose one or the other.
Some of you need to get back to church because you have been struggling emotionally without the regular support of your church body. You’ve been depressed. You’ve stayed angry. You have thought about just giving up, more than once. When we separate ourselves from the life-giving force that is called the local church, we suffer a breakdown in our minds.
Some of you need to get back to church because you are developing the dangerous habit of no longer meeting with your brothers and sisters in Christ, and this habit gets a stronger and tighter grip on you the longer you allow it go on. You miss one Sunday, and it becomes easier to miss the second one. You miss the second one, and it becomes easier to miss the third. By now, some of you have been gone for over four months. You’ve replaced a good habit with a bad one, a bad one that is an act of disobedience to God.
Church attendance isn’t everything, but it is important enough that the writer of Hebrews urged us “not to neglect to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near” (Hebrews 10:25). In context, this command was not given to a group of believers who were thinking about skipping church to do yard work or to go camping for the weekend; this was a church that was in the midst of heavy persecution from the non-Christian world. The very lives of these Hebrew Christians were at stake, for if they continued meeting and were found out, they could be put in prison or even be executed. Yet, in the face of danger, these Christians were urged to continue meeting. In fact, they were told that the practice of meeting together was even more important in the midst of chaos and danger than it normally would have been. God did not say, “It’s too dangerous for you to meet right now; take a break.” Instead, he said, “You need to meet now more than ever because you need to stay encouraged.”
This is true right now. Some of you need to get back to church to be encouraged. If you say that you are fine, that you don’t need any encouragement, then I say, “Great! You need to get back to church to encourage those who still need it!”
You can still exercise caution in a church service, and you can also trust that God, the one who promises to keep you from harm, is faithful. Have some churches seen the virus spread among the people? Sure, just like it has spread many other places. Don’t forget though — for every church that has seen an outbreak of the virus over the last several weeks, there are a thousand churches who have been meeting that haven’t.
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.