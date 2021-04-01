Wingfield: Jesus' crucifixion is the ultimate paradox

In Leviticus 16, we read about the special day of the year that the high priest would go to God on behalf of the people, so that they could have their sins forgiven.

On this day, a day called the Day of Atonement, the high priest, and only the high priest, would carefully prepare himself for this annual encounter with God by a ritual bathing and cleansing before dressing according to God’s command. Once cleansed and properly dressed, the high priest would cross onto the other side of a large veil that separated the Holy of Holies from the rest of the tabernacle or temple. Once inside the Holy of Holies, or the Most Holy Place, he would burn incense and sprinkle the blood of a sacrificed animal on the Mercy Seat, which rested on the Ark of the Covenant and was a special place where God resided among the people.

While the sprinkled blood from a ram or sheep had no power itself to save a person from the penalty of his sins, God accepted the sacrifice, nonetheless, deeming it sufficient to atone for the sins of His people for another year.