Wingfield: Jesus' crucifixion is the ultimate paradox

In Leviticus 16, we read about the special day of the year that the high priest would go to God on behalf of the people, so that they could have their sins forgiven.
On this day, a day called the Day of Atonement, the high priest, and only the high priest, would carefully prepare himself for this annual encounter with God by a ritual bathing and cleansing before dressing according to God’s command. Once cleansed and properly dressed, the high priest would cross onto the other side of a large veil that separated the Holy of Holies from the rest of the tabernacle or temple. Once inside the Holy of Holies, or the Most Holy Place, he would burn incense and sprinkle the blood of a sacrificed animal on the Mercy Seat, which rested on the Ark of the Covenant and was a special place where God resided among the people.
While the sprinkled blood from a ram or sheep had no power itself to save a person from the penalty of his sins, God accepted the sacrifice, nonetheless, deeming it sufficient to atone for the sins of His people for another year.
The Jews began observing the Day of Atonement during Moses’s time of leadership among the Israelites and were still observing it when Jesus came to earth 1,500 years later. The Day of Atonement was a reminder of the seriousness of sin as well as the mercy of God. The blood sacrifice reminded the people that they were cleansed of their sin, and the scapegoat, which was released into the wilderness after the people’s sins were symbolically placed upon its head, reminded them that their sins were removed far from them by God’s mercy. One thing the people of God living in Old Testament times certainly knew is that sin is serious and that when someone sinned, someone had to pay for it by the shedding of blood.
About 2,000 years ago, Jesus Christ, who is God, came to earth in human flesh to live a sinless life, die a horrible death and come up out of the grave, so that the sins of His children could be atoned for once and for all. Romans 5:19 says it this way: “For as by the one man’s disobedience (Adam’s) the many were made sinners, so by the one man’s obedience (Jesus’s) the many will be made righteous.”
The writer of Hebrews said it this way: “We have been sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all” (Hebrews 10:10).
Jesus’ own words about what he came to accomplish: “For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many” (Mark 10:45).
We learn in the Bible that “…the word (or the message) of the cross is folly (foolishness) to those who are perishing (dying and going to hell),” (1 Corinthians 1:18a), so we shouldn’t be surprised that many people disregard this message. In fact, I would expect that most non-believers would have already stopped reading this column today, having gotten this far into it and seeing that it is about nothing more exciting than Jesus. To them the death, burial and resurrection of Christ is fake news, a joke, inconsequential. Jesus said that only the person who has had a spiritual birth (born again) can see the kingdom of God (John 3:3), so the unregenerate person simply can’t see the beauty of the cross. Again, to them it is foolishness.
The rest of 1 Corinthians 1:18, however, says, “…but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.” To us the cross is both a brutal means of death and the wonderful way to eternal life. To us the death of Jesus is “good,” because it gives us hope and brings God glory. To us Jesus’ shed blood is our atonement, for he died as the perfect, spotless lamb of God as a substitute for us, once and for all.
The crucifixion of Jesus paradoxically makes no logical sense (God would do this for us???) yet at the same time is the only thing that makes sense (God is love, and so he would provide a way for us to be saved, but how could we be saved apart from the shed blood of his son?).
Ponder these things this weekend, and be thankful.
And remember, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved” (Romans 10:13).
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.