Wingfield: Let’s imitate Jesus better than we have been

I’ve been studying Jesus’s Sermon on the Mount from Matthew chapters 5, 6 and 7 this week as part of my daily Bible reading and in preparation for Sunday’s message. There are so many wonderfully challenging verses given to us in that great passage of Scripture:
“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God” (Matt 5:9).
“Let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven” (Matt 5:16).
“I say to you, ‘Do not resist the one who is evil. But if anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also’” (Matt 5:39).
“So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them” (Matt 7:12).
» “Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few” (Matt 7:13-14).
Jesus then finished the sermon with a story about a wise man who built his house on a solid rock and a foolish man who built his house on wet sand. When the storm came, the wise man’s house withstood it, but the foolish man’s house crumbled. Jesus explained the wise man in the parable is the one who hears Jesus’s words and does them, while the foolish man is the one who hears Jesus’s words but disobeys them. Pretty clear, pretty basic.
It is important to understand that the wise words Jesus shares in Matthew 5-7 are given specifically for h is disciples — the disciples who followed him then as well as those who follow him now — not to those who have rejected Him. In other words, Jesus expects his followers to live differently than everyone else. He expects us to be peacemakers, to turn the other cheek, to tell people that there is only one way to heaven. We know this, of course, but do we do it?
For the last several years, I have noticed a very sad thing going on in the American Christian church. I have noticed that the average American Christian looks and sounds less and less like Jesus and more and more like the non-believing world (I’m meaning here the areas where non-believers think and live in ways that are directly in opposition to Scripture). The average American Christian (and I say “Christian” not knowing whether that person is truly a follower of Christ or is a Christian in name only) is just as materialistic, comfort-driven, argumentative, unforgiving and sexually immoral as the average non-Christian. The average American Christian worries about the political climate just as much as non-Christians do, wishes evil on those whom they see as enemies just as much as non-Christians do and pitches an unholy fit when treated “unfairly” just as much as non-Christians do. In doing so, these average American Christians grossly misrepresent the one who died for them and make it easier for non-believers to remain unrepentant about their sin.
We have to do better.
Christians, let’s not be satisfied with this. Let’s not be ok that the average American Christian can’t quote a Bible verse other than “Judge not,” and can’t explain the Gospel to someone, even using the most basic terms. Let’s be more concerned with lost souls than a lost election. Let’s look at the words of Jesus, examine our lives to see if we are following them and make changes accordingly. Let’s do what and be who we are called to do as imitators of Christ.
I believe many of us have failed to show the love and grace of Christ in recent days past. I believe others of us have acted cowardly and forsaken the boldness necessary to tell people the way to eternal life. Still others among us have lacked an attitude that says I will treat all people in a manner that honors God, even if I disagree with them. There’s still time for a change though. There’s still time for us to act right and love right.
I challenge each of you reading this to open your Bibles to the book of Matthew (the first book in the New Testament), read chapters 5-7, ask yourself if what you read describes who you are or who you are supposed to be and adjust your lives accordingly. I’ll join you!
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.