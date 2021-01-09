Wingfield: Let’s imitate Jesus better than we have been

It is important to understand that the wise words Jesus shares in Matthew 5-7 are given specifically for h is disciples — the disciples who followed him then as well as those who follow him now — not to those who have rejected Him. In other words, Jesus expects his followers to live differently than everyone else. He expects us to be peacemakers, to turn the other cheek, to tell people that there is only one way to heaven. We know this, of course, but do we do it?

For the last several years, I have noticed a very sad thing going on in the American Christian church. I have noticed that the average American Christian looks and sounds less and less like Jesus and more and more like the non-believing world (I’m meaning here the areas where non-believers think and live in ways that are directly in opposition to Scripture). The average American Christian (and I say “Christian” not knowing whether that person is truly a follower of Christ or is a Christian in name only) is just as materialistic, comfort-driven, argumentative, unforgiving and sexually immoral as the average non-Christian. The average American Christian worries about the political climate just as much as non-Christians do, wishes evil on those whom they see as enemies just as much as non-Christians do and pitches an unholy fit when treated “unfairly” just as much as non-Christians do. In doing so, these average American Christians grossly misrepresent the one who died for them and make it easier for non-believers to remain unrepentant about their sin.