Wingfield: Love people you disagree with

Did you know that you can conclude, based on the limited bit of evidence we’ve been given about the Breonna Taylor shooting, that the officers in the case were justified to shoot back once fired upon, and still mourn for Breonna’s death as an avoidable tragedy?
Did you know that you can believe the officers were innocent of a crime in one shooting while officers in another shooting might be guilty? Did you know that you can think for yourself without jumping to conclusions or making assumptions based on preconceived notions that are based on zero facts?
Did you know you can agree with what God says in the Bible about homosexuality being a sin, yet still love homosexuals? Did you know that you can be in favor of keeping our national borders secure, while still loving those who flee from their oppressive governments to try and find shelter in our country? Did you know that you can love those who wear masks in stores and those who don’t at the same time?
I ask, because there are many in the world these days, many with very obnoxiously loud voices, who will proudly, arrogantly and ignorantly tell you that if you don’t think like a particular political party thinks or like a certain organization thinks or like a specific church or pastor thinks, then you are a degenerate or a racist or a homophobe or a xenophobe or an apostate or whatever. There are many folks these days who show how wonderfully tolerant they are by being the most intolerant voices out there. And I’m just letting you know that you don’t have to take it.
You don’t have to fight about misrepresentations and false labeling that come from people who will not accept your convictions anyway, unless they line up 100% with theirs. You don’t have to spend your time formulating the perfect response to that Facebook troll or divisive voice in the community who has written yet another letter to the editor. You don’t have to be more eloquent than they are, more vocal than they are, more aggressive than they are or more persuasive than they are.
You don’t have to spend most of your time being angry, as if anger is some kind of a virtue. You don’t have to apologize for holding a worldview that is at odds with the views of the culture or defend yourself when you rightly point out that actions have consequences.
It is wise to listen to the voices of those who think unlike you do, at least to a point. It is loving to give people the benefit of the doubt when they explain to why they think you are wrong, at least to a point. It is prudent to consider that you don’t have a monopoly on truth on all situations and that you could possibly be the one in error, at least to a point. Once you’ve listened and considered, however, you do the best you can to discern what is right and what is wrong. On moral issues, the starting point for a Christian will always be what God says about the matter, and everything should spring from that. On other matters, such as looking at the evidence in a case where an officer is accused of using excessive force or when a politician is said to have lied, you simply weigh the evidence you have and arrive at a logical conclusion the best you can, free of bias, free of any assumptions.
And then you operate in love, which is often such a hard thing to do. You love the person who always lumps you in with this group or that group because he or she is fond of making generalizations. You love the person who finds wicked pleasure in the riotous destruction of our cities or who wishes the governor would die from the virus. You love the person who calls you a name simply because of who you vote for or what you believe about Jesus or where you go to church. You love the person who doesn’t love you back.
Christian, you don’t have to explain yourself to those who aren’t going to listen to you anyway. The only one you are responsible to at the end of the day is the Lord your God. He knows your heart. He knows the true you. Others don’t. Remember that as you go about speaking truth in love.
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
