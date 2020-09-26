Wingfield: Love people you disagree with

You don’t have to fight about misrepresentations and false labeling that come from people who will not accept your convictions anyway, unless they line up 100% with theirs. You don’t have to spend your time formulating the perfect response to that Facebook troll or divisive voice in the community who has written yet another letter to the editor. You don’t have to be more eloquent than they are, more vocal than they are, more aggressive than they are or more persuasive than they are.

It is wise to listen to the voices of those who think unlike you do, at least to a point. It is loving to give people the benefit of the doubt when they explain to why they think you are wrong, at least to a point. It is prudent to consider that you don’t have a monopoly on truth on all situations and that you could possibly be the one in error, at least to a point. Once you’ve listened and considered, however, you do the best you can to discern what is right and what is wrong. On moral issues, the starting point for a Christian will always be what God says about the matter, and everything should spring from that. On other matters, such as looking at the evidence in a case where an officer is accused of using excessive force or when a politician is said to have lied, you simply weigh the evidence you have and arrive at a logical conclusion the best you can, free of bias, free of any assumptions.