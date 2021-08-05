Wingfield: Many unwilling to deal with consequences of sins

Your heart had to break at least a little bit for Sha’Carri Richardson.
A few weeks ago after her mother had just passed away, American track and field star Richardson smoked some pot and, as a result, THC was found in her system. Because her 30-day suspension stretched into the time she would have run her events, competing in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo became an impossibility for this talented runner and she was left at home.
I feel for Sha’Carri Richardson.
She worked so hard to become one of the premier athletes in the world. Furthermore, she owned up to her misstep, saying, “I know what I did. I know what I’m supposed to do, I’m allowed not to do, and I still made that decision. I’m not making any excuses or looking for any empathy.” What a humble, thoughtful, sincere statement to make at such a crushing moment! I have no doubt that Sha’Carri Richardson is a truly outstanding young woman who will have much success at life because of her drive and her character — everyone makes mistakes, and she took responsibility for hers.
Even so, as badly as I feel for this athlete, I can’t say that what happened to her is unfair. As she admitted, she knew the rule and broke it; whether the rule is a good one or not is beside the point. I agree with President Joe Biden’s statement that, “The rules are the rules. Whether they should remain the rules is a different issue, but the rules are the rules.” Breaking the rules has consequences.
Everything we do in life has consequences. If you choose not to get the COVID-19 vaccination, even if you think you have good reason not to, there will likely be consequences in days to come. If you choose to break the speed limit, even though you think you are driving at a safe speed, there will be consequences, if not sooner, certainly later. If you choose not to plan for retirement or take care of your teeth or spend time with your kids, if you choose to click “send” on that Facebook post or quit your job or ignore the check engine light, the things you choose to do or not do all come with built-in consequences. Some of those consequences are realized instantly and some are found out later. Some are fairly mild and some are ferociously severe. Don’t think for a moment, however, that your choices and your actions don’t have consequences.
The Bible says sin has consequences as well. Most of those consequences are things that happen to us now, in this lifetime, as a result of sinful choices, things like poor health, depression, bitterness, suicidal tendencies, broken relationships and lack of joy. The ultimate consequence of sin is separation from God in an eternal, horror-filled place called hell, which was created for Satan and his demons, but will be the home for all those who die apart from Christ as well. Jesus said, “Unless you repent, you will perish” (Luke 13:3). The only proper response to sin, therefore, is to turn from it and seek God’s forgiveness. We have taken a different route, however.
Instead of calling people to repent from sexual immorality, we make it more comfortable for them to stay in that sin so no one’s feelings get hurt. Instead of calling people to repent from harmful addictions and strongholds, we change words like “wickedness” and “sin” to words like “problems” and “bad decisions.” Instead of calling people to repent from rage and malice, we make excuses for angry, violent behavior. Instead of identifying sin as sin and urging people to turn from their wicked ways, we normalize, rationalize and decriminalize acts and deeds that have been called sinful in the Bible and understood as sinful by Christians everywhere for the near entirety of Christianity.
Today, when a Christian calls out sin, he is called intolerant and narrow-minded. When he posts a Bible verse, it is labelled hate speech. When he holds a traditional Christian belief, he is called a bigot. When he stands against things Christians have always stood against, his faith in Jesus is questioned. Why? Because it is more palatable and easier to call sinful behavior “normal” and “acceptable,” than it is to call it what it is. Because the world doesn’t want to have to deal with the consequences of its sins.
Jesus said, “Unless you repent, you will perish” (Luke 13:3). What a horrible consequence!
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.