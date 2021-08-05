Wingfield: Many unwilling to deal with consequences of sins

Everything we do in life has consequences. If you choose not to get the COVID-19 vaccination, even if you think you have good reason not to, there will likely be consequences in days to come. If you choose to break the speed limit, even though you think you are driving at a safe speed, there will be consequences, if not sooner, certainly later. If you choose not to plan for retirement or take care of your teeth or spend time with your kids, if you choose to click “send” on that Facebook post or quit your job or ignore the check engine light, the things you choose to do or not do all come with built-in consequences. Some of those consequences are realized instantly and some are found out later. Some are fairly mild and some are ferociously severe. Don’t think for a moment, however, that your choices and your actions don’t have consequences.