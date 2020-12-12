Wingfield: No one could have predicted 2020

Some random thoughts near the end of 2020:
While the world has lost several notable celebrities in 2020 (Kobe Bryant, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Chadwick Boseman, Alex Trebek, etc.), I have personally had to say goodbye to several friends this year as well. I’m not sure if there have been more this year than the average year, but it sure seems like it, starting with my good friend R.W. Fitzgerald in January and a faithful member at my church, Don Wilson, last week. Fly high, resting in His grace, amigos…
I don’t care who you are, you underestimated the long-reaching effects of this virus when we first began learning about it at the beginning of the year. The early predictions of millions dead has turned out to have been overestimated, but just about everything else has been worse than expected, mainly the fact that it’s almost the end of the year and there are more weekly cases popping up now than there were at the peak back in spring and early summer. My 14 year-old daughter asked me the other day, “Daddy, do you think the virus will be gone by the time I go to college?” I really can’t answer that one at this point.
The group Black Lives Matter is a loosely centralized group that ignores inner city Black-on-Black violence and a disproportionate abortion rate that is ravaging black communities in favor of a narrative of rampant police violence perpetrated on Blacks that does not line up with reality. They also openly seek to redefine the biblical definition of marriage instead of offering solutions to the ongoing problems of single mother households in the black community. All that is very sad to me, because it overshadows the truth that too often gets lost and politicized in the process — all Black lives do indeed matter!
If I’d been able to see into the future, I would have invested heavily in toilet paper, Zoom Video Conferencing and hand sanitizer stocks back in January.
Never has one single year seen more lay people who know more about medicine and viruses and vaccines than the experts do than 2020. I can’t remember the last day that went by that someone on Facebook has declared to know more about how COVID-19 works than actual scientists and doctors do.
Same is true about how elections work.
Speaking of the election — I told my church on the Sunday after Election Day that if President Donald Trump ended up inaugurated for a second term this January, I would crabwalk up and down the aisle in our church’s sanctuary. I feel even more confident about that proclamation now than I did then. That doesn’t mean if I had my way that I wouldn’t be crab walking — not up to me though. Election over.
I think Joe Biden will probably be a terrible president and, if she ends up getting the chance, Kamala Harris would be even worse. Of course, I am praying that I am dead wrong on both accounts, and I hope all my Christian friends will take a pause from all the negative talk to join me.
This year has been a difficult one in many ways. Businesses are failing, people are getting sick and division in our country seems to be at an all-time high. Even so, the mercies of the Lord are never failing and are new each morning (Lamentations 3). I can tell you many bad things that happened this year, but I can also tell you of many good things, about people getting saved and baptized, about dads kicking addictions, about families growing stronger together and about Christians growing closer to God. I can tell you about the regular reports I receive as a pastor of people in the body of Christ taking care of one another, checking in on each other and doing whatever they can to be a blessing to one another. God’s faithfulness to his children is a gift he gives to us despite the circumstances of life. Our faith in Him during bad circumstances are our gift back to Him as well as a testimony to the rest of the world.
Next year might end up better than 2020, but it might not. We don’t know, but God does. He is sovereign over all things and we Christians can rest in that.
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
