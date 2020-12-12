Wingfield: No one could have predicted 2020

If I’d been able to see into the future, I would have invested heavily in toilet paper, Zoom Video Conferencing and hand sanitizer stocks back in January.

Never has one single year seen more lay people who know more about medicine and viruses and vaccines than the experts do than 2020. I can’t remember the last day that went by that someone on Facebook has declared to know more about how COVID-19 works than actual scientists and doctors do.

Same is true about how elections work.

Speaking of the election — I told my church on the Sunday after Election Day that if President Donald Trump ended up inaugurated for a second term this January, I would crabwalk up and down the aisle in our church’s sanctuary. I feel even more confident about that proclamation now than I did then. That doesn’t mean if I had my way that I wouldn’t be crab walking — not up to me though. Election over.

I think Joe Biden will probably be a terrible president and, if she ends up getting the chance, Kamala Harris would be even worse. Of course, I am praying that I am dead wrong on both accounts, and I hope all my Christian friends will take a pause from all the negative talk to join me.