Wingfield: Only those who believe in Jesus will find true life

In John 14:6, Jesus told his disciples, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
Most Bible-believing Christians know that verse and can quote it verbatim. Do they know what it actually means though? Let’s take a look:
“I am the way…”
When we take this part of Jesus’s statement and marry it to the last part, which says, “No one comes to the Father except through Me,” we can understand what Jesus is saying more clearly. Jesus is making the incredibly intolerant, amazingly exclusive claim that the only way a person can get to heaven is through him. The whole, “Whoever believes in Him will have eternal life” (John 3:16) claim. The whole, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved” (Romans 10:13) claim. The whole, “There is salvation in no one else” (Acts 4:12) claim. Jesus acknowledged there are many paths a person can walk, but only one that leads to eternal life. He preached, “Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few” (Matthew 7:13-14). He also said, “I am the gate; whoever enters through me will be saved” (John 10:9). It is possible to be united with God for eternity, but only though the blood of Jesus.
“I am the truth…”
In John 18:37, Jesus says, “The reason I was born and came into the world is to testify to the truth. Everyone on the side of truth listens to Me.” Everything Jesus thought, said and did was all rooted in truth, because demonstrating truth to the world was His mission. Whatever Jesus said about money or marriage or love or life is true. Because He prayed, we should pray. Because He studied Scripture, we should study Scripture. Because he proclaimed the kingdom of God is here, we should proclaim the kingdom of God is here. Since Jesus is total truth, there cannot be anything false in Him. In 1 John 1:5-6, John said about Jesus, “This is the message we have heard from him and proclaim to you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all. If we say we have fellowship with him while we walk in darkness, we lie and do not practice the truth.”
“I am the life…”
Jesus said, “I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me shall not hunger, and whoever believes in me shall never thirst” (John 6:35). Here, Jesus was teaching His followers that He was enough for them, that they didn’t need anything else. As long as they feasted on Him, on his words, on his example and ultimately on his sacrifice for them, they would never be lacking — they would always be spiritually fulfilled and satisfied. Just as a person needs to eat a meal in order to have physical life, so a person needs to eat of the bread of life in order to live spiritually and eternally. Later, Jesus said, “I came that they may have life and have it abundantly” (John 10:10). That life he promised, the full life found only in him, is available for all who will believe.
Jesus only lived a little more than thirty years on this earth before He was betrayed by Judas, condemned by the Jewish leaders, judged by Pilate and crucified by the Romans. At the point of Jesus’s death, his claim to be the way, truth and the life might have rung empty in the ears of those who followed him. On that third day, however, when the man they saw executed stood before them and showed them the nail scars in his hands, his words must have rushed back to them as they finally understood that he was indeed the Messiah.
Today, all who call on the name of the Lord, and only those who call on his name, will be saved because he is the only way. Today, all who speak his words and do his deeds, and only those people, walk in the light and in the truth, because He is the truth. Today, all who find their spiritual nourishment from Jesus, and only those people, will find true, abundant, eternal life, because he is the life.
Praise be to Jesus!
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.