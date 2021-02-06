Wingfield: Only those who believe in Jesus will find true life

When we take this part of Jesus’s statement and marry it to the last part, which says, “No one comes to the Father except through Me,” we can understand what Jesus is saying more clearly. Jesus is making the incredibly intolerant, amazingly exclusive claim that the only way a person can get to heaven is through him. The whole, “Whoever believes in Him will have eternal life” (John 3:16) claim. The whole, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved” (Romans 10:13) claim. The whole, “There is salvation in no one else” (Acts 4:12) claim. Jesus acknowledged there are many paths a person can walk, but only one that leads to eternal life. He preached, “Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few” (Matthew 7:13-14). He also said, “I am the gate; whoever enters through me will be saved” (John 10:9). It is possible to be united with God for eternity, but only though the blood of Jesus.