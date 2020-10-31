Wingfield: Our mission remains the same no matter who wins the election

Nearly four years ago, I said in my weekly column for The News Virginian that no matter who won the 2016 presidential election, my mission as a Christian would stay the same.
That is true of the 2020 presidential election as well. Regardless of who is our next president, the office will be held by a flawed man made in the image of God who doesn’t always get it right. And while the next four years for America will look considerably different depending upon who ends up winning the election, the mission that each Christian is on will stay the same. My mission, and the mission of every other Christian, is to glorify God by trusting him, obeying his commandments and telling others about him. It’s that simple.
Anyone on a mission will tell you that while the things going on around a person will determine how a mission is carried out, the goal of the mission stays the same, even when some of the variables change. For instance, a general doesn’t abort the mission just because the weather changes or more enemy troops show up- he adapts. Similarly, if my mission is to glorify God, I will consider current events, the spiritual climate and political conditions as I carry out that mission, but my mission remains unchanged regardless of whether things are going as I had originally hoped or planned or not. When Jesus told his disciples to go be witnesses for him (Acts 1:8) in order to make disciples everywhere they went (Matthew 28:18-20), He meant that as a command to all his disciples at all times, regardless of the circumstances in which they were living.
Over history, Christians have prevailed against wicked emperors such as Nero and Diocletian who imprisoned, tortured and executed those who publicly claimed the name of Christ. Christians have valiantly fought against heretics such as Arius and Pelagian who promoted a distorted understanding of Christ and his message. They have stood up against the corrupt Roman Catholic Church, protesting the RCC’s ruthless oppression of its people and reforming Christianity so that it looked like what Christ had originally intended. They have flourished in the face of attempts to kill Christianity by philosophers such as Voltaire who famously said, “One hundred years from my death the Bible will be a museum piece,” and Nietzsche who claimed, “God is dead.” They have made great gains in the fight against gross injustices such as abortion, as the number of abortions per woman is lower now than it’s been for 50 years.
Since the band of believers who were first called The Way and then called Christians started a movement that would change the world almost 2,000 years ago, the devil has fought to extinguish its light, but no matter what the devil might try, God has triumphed as victor. Part of that victory is the unified efforts of God’s earthly children to glorify him and honor his name all around the world.
No matter who wins the election, my mission — our mission — is to glorify God. If we eventually lose some of our religious freedoms and rights, we will simply more closely resemble the majority of Christians who have ever lived, and we will still glorify him. If sexual immorality is celebrated more and more by those voted into power, we will still glorify him. If the economy tanks, if crime continues to escalate, even if we spiral into a violent civil war, we will still glorify him. As we pray today for the persecuted church (join us at Cornerstone Church of Augusta at 3 p.m. this afternoon to do so), we will glorify him for his goodness to his people and we will celebrate his people’s faithful witness around the world, while recognizing that Christians have been the most persecuted group of people in history, including in the 21st century. As we pray for the election, trusting God to place in power whoever he will for whatever purpose he wishes, we will glorify him for the mercy he has shown to a country that has largely forsaken him, believing that it is not too late for the American church to repent and be fully restored for his honor. The details of the future are unknown to us, but one thing we know — our mission, regardless of what happens next, will stay the same!
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
