Wingfield: Our mission remains the same no matter who wins the election

Over history, Christians have prevailed against wicked emperors such as Nero and Diocletian who imprisoned, tortured and executed those who publicly claimed the name of Christ. Christians have valiantly fought against heretics such as Arius and Pelagian who promoted a distorted understanding of Christ and his message. They have stood up against the corrupt Roman Catholic Church, protesting the RCC’s ruthless oppression of its people and reforming Christianity so that it looked like what Christ had originally intended. They have flourished in the face of attempts to kill Christianity by philosophers such as Voltaire who famously said, “One hundred years from my death the Bible will be a museum piece,” and Nietzsche who claimed, “God is dead.” They have made great gains in the fight against gross injustices such as abortion, as the number of abortions per woman is lower now than it’s been for 50 years.

No matter who wins the election, my mission — our mission — is to glorify God. If we eventually lose some of our religious freedoms and rights, we will simply more closely resemble the majority of Christians who have ever lived, and we will still glorify him. If sexual immorality is celebrated more and more by those voted into power, we will still glorify him. If the economy tanks, if crime continues to escalate, even if we spiral into a violent civil war, we will still glorify him. As we pray today for the persecuted church (join us at Cornerstone Church of Augusta at 3 p.m. this afternoon to do so), we will glorify him for his goodness to his people and we will celebrate his people’s faithful witness around the world, while recognizing that Christians have been the most persecuted group of people in history, including in the 21st century. As we pray for the election, trusting God to place in power whoever he will for whatever purpose he wishes, we will glorify him for the mercy he has shown to a country that has largely forsaken him, believing that it is not too late for the American church to repent and be fully restored for his honor. The details of the future are unknown to us, but one thing we know — our mission, regardless of what happens next, will stay the same!