Wingfield: Pastors, just preach the Word

The other night I received a great compliment by one of the older gentlemen at our church. He shared with us that in his many years of going to church that I was the first pastor he’d had who just preached the Bible in a way that helped people understand it without a lot of the other “fluff” that too many others use to fill their preaching.

Wow, what high words of praise! Admittedly, I blushed when hearing those kind words, but I honestly can not take much credit for what he was accusing me of. You see, God has blessed me. In my 22 years as a Christian, I have only attended churches led by men of God who preached the Bible.

Of course, I remember learning in seminary about “those other guys,” and I’ve met a few over the years. I remember being embarrassed for the man who had been pastoring for much longer than I had been, but who knew nearly nothing of the most basic teachings of the Word. I remember the woman who laughingly proclaimed on a Saturday afternoon that she wasn’t yet sure what she was preaching in the morning because she hadn’t looked at the pre-written sermon out of some book that all pastors from her denomination would be preaching in the morning. I remember the time I took a group of people from my church to hear a local pastor preach on a Sunday evening and, to our horror, he never even opened his Bible. I’ve heard many sermons and read many opinion pieces by pastors that twisted the words of Scripture, using them to support unbiblical beliefs that fly directly in the face of the God who wrote them.