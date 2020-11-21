Wingfield: Psalm 100 explains why we give thanks to God

» Command 4: Know that the Lord, He is God! God requires us to get to know him because he knows that the more deeply we know him, the more fulfilled our lives will be and the more deeply we will love and honor him. We exist to glorify God, and we do this better as we get to know him.

» Reason 1: It is he who made us. Here, the psalm departs from the commands of God to some reasons we are to obey those commands. The first reason we can make a joyful noise, serve the Lord with gladness, etc. is that he created us! If he created us, he knows what is best for us and can be trusted. If he says, “Rejoice,” then we rejoice. If he says, “Sing,” then we sing.

» Reason 2 and 3: And we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. As if we needed more reasons to worship him, we are reminded that not only did God create us, but he also calls us his children and acts as our great shepherd. That means he protects us and watches over us — what more could we ask for?

» Command 5: Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise! As we ease back to God’s commands for us, we are reminded to be thankful for what he gives us. Genuine thankfulness, of course, leads to genuine praise of the one who gives us all good things.