Wingfield: Reflect on reasons to be thankful

Finally, I am thankful for the life I get to live as a follower of Jesus Christ: Anyone who knows me knows that I have done many shameful things. My sins have been ugly from the time I was a child throughout my early adulthood and, at times, even in my years as a follower of Christ. The thing of it is, though, that every one of those shameful sins has been paid for, and God chooses to give me a good life anyway. He has allowed me the joys of fellowship with him, intimacy with him and a relationship with him that will never end. He leads me, disciplines me and uses me for His glory. He bears with my faults, redeems my failures and gives me freedom in him so that, even though sometimes I do still sin, now I have the God-given power not to. The life of a believer is truly sweet.