Wingfield: Reflect on reasons to be thankful

For the last two weeks, I’ve shared two passages of Scripture that highlight reasons for the Christian to be thankful. Today, I’d like to share a bit about the things for which I personally am thankful.
Disclaimer: If reading someone else’s list of thanksgiving doesn’t do much for you, you might want to skip the column today and come back next week, but I hope you’ll stick around. I find it greatly encouraging to hear about the things that others are thankful for; maybe this will encourage you. With James 1:17 in mind (“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights...), let me begin.
I am thankful for the family God has given me: I’m thankful for my parents who raised me in a Christian home and never stopped praying that I’d trust Jesus, even when it looked for a long while like I never would. Their example serves to remind me of the importance of teaching your children the truths of the Bible, even when it isn’t always easy. I’m thankful for my three children who always keep things interesting and are so smart, funny and fun to be with. The older they get, the more I enjoy talking with them about God, politics, culture and real life. I’m thankful for my wonderful wife of nearly 22 years who is so patient with me, thoughtful of others and faithful in her walk with the Lord. I love living life with her and have enjoyed the ups and downs of our marriage, as we’ve learned so much together about how we are to best serve the Lord.
I am thankful for church: I do, of course, mean the church where I serve as pastor, First Baptist Church of Grottoes. The people there are some of the most important people in my life! I also mean the church as a whole, the universal church consisting of followers of Jesus Christ who gather wherever they are week after week to learn, sing, give, encourage, serve and grow. I am thankful that I have brothers and sisters all over the world who I will meet one day when we gather around the throne of King Jesus to worship and honor him for eternity.
I am thankful for my country: The good ol’ U.S. of A. is flawed, for sure, with many blemishes, faults and blind spots. There is nowhere else in the world, however, where I would rather live. Our nation has learned much from its mistakes, has proved itself to be mighty resilient and affords its citizens freedoms that many in the world do not have. Best of all, our nation has historically been a place where the gospel has been preached without penalty, so that those living here have greater opportunities to hear it than those living most other places.
I am thankful for the gospel: The gospel is the good news of salvation found in Christ alone. It is the answer to the bad news, which is that we are separated from our Creator because of our choice to sin against him. That bad news is more than enough to seal our fate forever, but God, because of his love for his creation, has made a way, the way, by giving us his son Jesus to bear our sins on the cross and come out of that grave, defeating both sin and death for all who believe. You better believe I’m thankful for that!
Finally, I am thankful for the life I get to live as a follower of Jesus Christ: Anyone who knows me knows that I have done many shameful things. My sins have been ugly from the time I was a child throughout my early adulthood and, at times, even in my years as a follower of Christ. The thing of it is, though, that every one of those shameful sins has been paid for, and God chooses to give me a good life anyway. He has allowed me the joys of fellowship with him, intimacy with him and a relationship with him that will never end. He leads me, disciplines me and uses me for His glory. He bears with my faults, redeems my failures and gives me freedom in him so that, even though sometimes I do still sin, now I have the God-given power not to. The life of a believer is truly sweet.
What are you thankful for?
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
