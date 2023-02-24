Recently, a two-week-long chapel service broke out at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky.

Some have called it a great move of God, and others have gone as far as to proclaim that what is happening at Asbury constitutes a revival. Labeling what has been going on as a revival is a bit premature, but I won’t spend much time arguing it. Regardless of what we call it, something extraordinary has been happening at this small Christian university in Kentucky (the same school that my mom graduated from in the mid-1960s, the same school that had a similar occurrence in 1970). Of course, I am sure there are a few godless folks out there that would rather college kids spend their weekends getting drunk and having sex. Still, most people I know, even a few non-Christian friends, are encouraged to see a campus full of college students forsaking worldly sin to connect deeply with God instead. Even more encouraging, reports say this movement is spreading, and similar prolonged services are happening at other colleges across the country.

It’s great to see what’s happening a few hundred miles away, but I am always more concerned with what’s happening here. More specifically, I know that my main concern for revival needs to be for the revival that is needed in my heart and my life; seeking personal revival in our lives is what we ought to desire more than anything else. So how do we define a revival? How do we know if revival is happening at the church where we worship or in the house where we live?

A key verse the church has shared for a while that points to why revival is needed and what it looks like is 2 Chronicles 7:14, which says, “If my people who are called by My name humble themselves, and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” Technically, this promise pertains to the Israelite followers of God who had strayed from obedience into sin and suffered divine punishment. Today, however, we are right to apply this promise to the church. Whether or not it means we will see God “heal America,” if American Christians get right with him is debatable, though, I’d say if all who make up the church today lived according to God’s Word, we’d see such revival that the country would inevitably be transformed as a result.

The four parts of the verse that God requires from his children are simple to understand, though not always easy to do:

1. We are to approach God with humility. We recognize that he is God and are to submit our lives to him. He has revealed through the Bible what he expects of us concerning forgiving our enemies, handling our finances, exercising self-control in our sex lives, and treating the poor with dignity.

2. We are to pray to God, regularly talking with him and awaiting his reply. We are to praise him, thank him, confess to him, and make requests of him, all by faith, all according to his will. If we meditate carefully during our prayer times, we will receive responses that will guide, comfort, and challenge us.

3. We are to seek God’s face, which is closely related to the command to pray to Him. Seeking God’s face includes prayer, but it also involves us studying and meditating upon his written Word. It is often said that prayer is mainly us talking to God, while reading our Bibles is mainly God speaking to us.

4. We are to turn from our wicked ways. Because of this command, I am not yet ready to call something that only happened two weeks ago “revival.” True repentance is necessary for an encounter with God to turn into revival, and that isn’t easily or immediately seen. God’s command for us to turn from our wicked ways means to turn away from immorality, violence, the profane and vulgar, selfishness, and, in our country, legalized murder. For revival to happen, we must turn from sin and turn to God.

It is a good practice for every Christian to self-examine occasionally to see if revival is happening in their own life. I hope that all Christians reading this will promptly do so!