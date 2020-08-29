Wingfield: Speak more things that are helpful, not hurtful

I was talking with a fellow pastor the other day about the challenges of leading a church in 2020. Addressing the potential for division in the body over issues such as masks, vaccines and public school policy, he said, “Our church staff has decided to get pulled into these arguments less often and more often just ask folks, ‘How can we best serve you?’”
I like that.
Maybe it’s not always that simple, but there’s something to be said for stepping away from all the bickering to focus on more helpful things.
It reminds me of Paul’s words to the Ephesians about how Christians are to conduct themselves when relating to one another. In Ephesians 4:29, Paul says, “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.” It seems if we could get that one verse down, we’d be much closer to the peace and joy God wants for us.
We used to throw that verse out to our kids whenever they would argue or gossip or say something a bit crude. We would ask them, “Was what you just said pure? Did it build someone up? Was it a blessing to all who heard it?” Maybe those are questions we adults need to ask ourselves before speaking or texting or posting, especially those of us who identify as Christians. What is helpful? All of Scripture is helpful. Anything that is “true…honorable…just…pure…lovely…commendable” (Philippians 4:8) is helpful. Let’s speak more of those things. Let’s show each other more grace than we have been.
The Ephesians 4 passage goes on, “And do not grieve the Holy Spirit of God, by whom you were sealed for the day of redemption” (verse 30). This verse reminds us that even though the Holy Spirit keeps our salvation secured for us until the day we die and face God’s judgment, our actions can still grieve the Him. The Holy Spirit, being God, is perfectly holy, so our unkind words, cutting comments and profane utterances to each other bring grief to Him. He seems especially grieved when we fail to maintain the unity that is so precious to Him.
Perhaps that is why the next verse commands us to, “Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, along with all malice” (Verse 4:31). When I got into ministry, I thought I would be counseling people mostly about sexual sins and substance abuse, but I have found that, by a longshot, the sins I see the most in the people who come to me for counsel are the ones listed in that verse, along with the closely-related afflictions of anxiety and depression. People are bitter about how they’ve been treated in the past. They are full of wrath and anger about the state of things in the present. They speak evil things about the president, about their coworkers, about their exes, about anyone with whom they find fault. They harbor malice and ill-will towards others in their hearts, and that kind of ugliness colors everything they do. They stay on edge, agitated, unhappy and are unpleasant to be around. Worst of all, they lack true peace or joy in their lives. What a shame that so many people, many professing Christians, live in such a way. This should not be!
Instead, we are commanded to, “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you” (Verse 32). This is another verse that, if we could just get it right, would be lifechanging. Can you imagine a world in which our default was to be kind to one another? Can you imagine how much happier this world would be if we gave one another the benefit of the doubt and forgave those who wronged us?
This sounds too good to be true, and, in one sense, it is. As long as we are here in this broken world in these imperfect bodies and minds, we will still sin, which means we will break any number of these commands. We still aim for perfection though, letting God work through us to be more and more like Jesus Christ. And we long for the day when God will renew this Earth again, and we will live eternally in harmony with one another, never again sinning against our brother. That day is coming, and may it come soon!
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
