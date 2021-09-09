Wingfield: Stop making excuses for not helping others

You might wonder why I feel so ill-equipped, considering I’ve already been there once to help on a similar project. Let me explain. When I went over a dozen years ago, I was younger, in much better physical shape and part of a project that required very low skill. Today, as I spoke with the eager SBCV disaster relief representative about requirements for upcoming trips to help, I realized things will be a bit different with this particular endeavor. I was told I could be part of a chainsaw team, but I don’t feel comfortable enough with a chainsaw, even with more training, to be of much use there.

I found myself wishing I was better equipped to help. I even felt a bit sorry for myself for a few minutes, as some of my enthusiasm for helping waned with the realization of my limitations. God doesn’t feel that way about me, of course. God also knows my limitations, more than I do, and he invites me to go serve anyway. He reminds me that he has prepared work for me to do and that whatever work he prepares for me is important and can be done through his strength. He loves the people of New Orleans, Louisiana, and he has given me a love for them as well, so I need to stop making excuses. I do well to thank God for those skilled enough and strong enough to do things that I can’t, and to be thankful for the things I am able to do. Isn’t this true about all of us, about many of the things we feel led to accomplish in various areas of our lives? When God calls, he equips us to go, and nothing we do for him is too small or unimportant. We shouldn’t focus on what we can’t do, but instead determine to do what we can do as faithfully as possible.