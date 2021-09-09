Wingfield: Stop making excuses for not helping others

Do you ever wish you were better equipped to help someone in need? I sometimes do. I see needs around me, and I do the best I can to meet them, but sometimes I feel inadequate to serve in an effective way. I felt that way earlier this afternoon when I inquired about helping with disaster relief in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc throughout that state earlier this week.
The Southern Baptist Convention has gained quite a positive reputation over the last few years for its commitment in providing financial help as well as on site workers when disaster strikes. As I write this, teams for the SBC of Virginia are already deploying to places in Southwest Virginia to help with cleanup and recovery there. The SBCV is also soliciting donations and contributions from Southern Baptist churches across the state to help serve Afghan refugees who will be housed temporarily at Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and in Quantico. Praise God for such speedy, well-planned responses to those crises!
The area I personally feel led to serve right now is in Louisiana. Most of my close friends know that I have a great love for the city of New Orleans. I did disaster relief there several years ago with a different Baptist group after Hurricane Katrina, and my wife and I have vacationed there four times over the last five years; we plan to go again this December!
Because of the love I have for that city, I inquired about being part of a team of Virginia Southern Baptists that will go soon to the New Orleans area to help put things back together.
You might wonder why I feel so ill-equipped, considering I’ve already been there once to help on a similar project. Let me explain. When I went over a dozen years ago, I was younger, in much better physical shape and part of a project that required very low skill. Today, as I spoke with the eager SBCV disaster relief representative about requirements for upcoming trips to help, I realized things will be a bit different with this particular endeavor. I was told I could be part of a chainsaw team, but I don’t feel comfortable enough with a chainsaw, even with more training, to be of much use there.
“You could haul out the wood,” I was told, but I immediately thought about the hernia I have had for the last three years, and about the possibility of aggravating it with heavy lifting.
“Oh, I see,” was the reply. “Well, there are also teams that go in and clean out flooded homes and businesses.”
“Does that require heavy lifting?” I asked, already knowing the answer.
Eventually, I settled on the possibility of helping with the food preparation and serving team, something I have always figured was something best suited for older people who can no longer do some of those other things. People like me!
I found myself wishing I was better equipped to help. I even felt a bit sorry for myself for a few minutes, as some of my enthusiasm for helping waned with the realization of my limitations. God doesn’t feel that way about me, of course. God also knows my limitations, more than I do, and he invites me to go serve anyway. He reminds me that he has prepared work for me to do and that whatever work he prepares for me is important and can be done through his strength. He loves the people of New Orleans, Louisiana, and he has given me a love for them as well, so I need to stop making excuses. I do well to thank God for those skilled enough and strong enough to do things that I can’t, and to be thankful for the things I am able to do. Isn’t this true about all of us, about many of the things we feel led to accomplish in various areas of our lives? When God calls, he equips us to go, and nothing we do for him is too small or unimportant. We shouldn’t focus on what we can’t do, but instead determine to do what we can do as faithfully as possible.
By the way, upon further investigation I found out that something else that SBCV disaster relief volunteers are asked to do is to share their faith in Jesus whenever possible while serving on these trips. That I can do! When do we leave?
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.