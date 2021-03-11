Wingfield: Tell others how God has blessed you

I’m turning over a new leaf. Sort of.
Because I will be writing less frequently for The News Virginian and because my column will now be featured on the Faith and Values page instead of on the Perspectives page as it had been previously, I feel it’s more important than ever to make my words count and focus more on the encouragement found in the Word of God, and less on my own opinions, even when they are shaped by Scripture and traditional Christian faith. From here on out, I will be writing more about the beloved teachings of the Bible and less about current events. Sure, there will be times when the two overlap, but the purpose for this column from here on out will be more devotional in nature and less culturally driven.
Last week, I heard a woman give a short testimony from a favorite passage of mine found in Jeremiah 20. In that passage, the prophet Jeremiah is weary. He’s been beaten (literally) by people he’d thought were his friends, he has been betrayed by his own family and he has been continually ridiculed for delivering a message that God had given him to deliver. He is wondering if it is worth speaking for God anymore, or if the best thing for him to do is to just shut up. He laments, “I have become a laughingstock all the day; everyone mocks me. For whenever I speak, I cry out, I shout, ‘Violence and destruction!’ For the word of the Lord has become for me a reproach and derision all day long” (Jeremiah 20:7-8).
Jeremiah knew speaking God’s truth and living life the way God calls us to live it would cost something. While we Christians living in 21st century America do not suffer the severity of persecution that the prophets and early followers of Christ suffered, speaking up and living for Jesus can and will eventually cost us something as well. It might cost us the favor of those in our community. It might cost us relationships with people who stand opposed to Christ. It might cost us our platforms or influence or reputation. These things aren’t the same thing as being imprisoned or executed like many Christians around the world are every year, but even lighter forms of persecution still hurt.
Of course, even as brutal as some of the persecution Jeremiah faced was, none of it was able to silence him. He went on to share, “If I say, ‘I will not mention Him, or speak any more in His name,’ there is in my heart as it were a burning fire shut up in my bones, and I am weary with holding it in, and I cannot’” (Jeremiah 20:9). Wow, did you catch that? Even as bad as the ridicule was, being put in chains, having his dignity stolen, Jeremiah, known to us today as “The Weeping Prophet,” couldn’t stop talking to people about the things of God.
We are commanded by God to speak up for Him as “ambassadors for Christ” (2 Corinthians 5:20) and to reflect God’s goodness to others as “light(s) of the world” (Matthew 5:16). The Great Commission given in Matthew 28:18-20 to go make disciples of all nations is not a suggestion; it is a command from Jesus to go change the world. Changing the world starts with changing hearts, as God shows a person his sinfulness and leads him to the cross where Jesus suffered and died to satisfy God’s wrath for us. Once we realize that we are forgiven, we go tell others, just as David shows us in Psalm 51. After he was forgiven by God for adultery, deceitfulness and murder, David said, “I will teach transgressors your ways, and sinners will return to you” (Psalm 51:13). The fact that he was forgiven by God was too much to keep to himself; he had to go tell somebody.
Christian, I hope you will keep speaking up for God’s truth in boldness, with gentleness and in love. You have been forgiven by God for horrible sins, and he expects you to be talking about it. You have been given so much in Christ, and he expects you to be talking about it. You have received so many blessings as a child of God, and he expects you to be talking about it. All of these things are worth talking about!
