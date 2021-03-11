Wingfield: Tell others how God has blessed you

Jeremiah knew speaking God’s truth and living life the way God calls us to live it would cost something. While we Christians living in 21st century America do not suffer the severity of persecution that the prophets and early followers of Christ suffered, speaking up and living for Jesus can and will eventually cost us something as well. It might cost us the favor of those in our community. It might cost us relationships with people who stand opposed to Christ. It might cost us our platforms or influence or reputation. These things aren’t the same thing as being imprisoned or executed like many Christians around the world are every year, but even lighter forms of persecution still hurt.

Of course, even as brutal as some of the persecution Jeremiah faced was, none of it was able to silence him. He went on to share, “If I say, ‘I will not mention Him, or speak any more in His name,’ there is in my heart as it were a burning fire shut up in my bones, and I am weary with holding it in, and I cannot’” (Jeremiah 20:9). Wow, did you catch that? Even as bad as the ridicule was, being put in chains, having his dignity stolen, Jeremiah, known to us today as “The Weeping Prophet,” couldn’t stop talking to people about the things of God.