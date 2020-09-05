Wingfield: The importance of praying together for racial unity

Did you make it out to Gypsy Hill Park on Saturday morning for the Prayer Walk for Racial Unity sponsored by the Christian Alliance for Racial Equality?
I did, along with more than 100 others from about 20 area churches. Why did I go? Well, I didn’t go to make the statement that there isn’t a time and place for peaceful protest. It wasn’t to say that there isn’t a need for more educating. It wasn’t to say there isn’t some benefit to round table discussions and town hall meetings. I believe all those methods can be effective at times in fighting the evils of racism.
The reason I went to the prayer walk Saturday morning is because I’m convinced a gathering of God’s children for the purpose of prayer is a much more effective method and can fuel those other methods as well. Racism is sin, and you don’t fight sin the same way you fight other enemies; fighting sin is spiritual warfare, and the power behind spiritual warfare is “praying at all times in the Spirit” (Ephesians 6:18).
Because I had tried previously to work as part of another group that claimed to be about racial reconciliation but did not want to hear the voice of the conservative Christian, I admit I was a bit jaded against joining the CARE group. My reservations were completely erased, however, after attending a couple of the group’s meetings. Why? Because the leadership of CARE, mainly the group’s co-founders Reggie and Vanessa Johnson of Greater Love Christian Center, insisted that the best way to experience racial harmony is to go to God about it and to trust Him to change hearts. That is my conviction as well!
Vanessa gave testimony at one meeting that after growing up as a frequent target of racism, she decided one day God couldn’t use her if her heart was filled with hate. She made a conscience decision to embrace love, no matter what, because she desired more than anything to be used as a tool of God. That’s the kind of heart that is often missing in these discussions. That kind of forgiveness is so badly needed, if we are ever going to get away from the “Us vs. Them” mentality that currently pervades our culture. That kind of approach results in real change.
When we go to God with prayer, we are petitioning Him to act. In this case, we are petitioning Him to act first on our own hearts, working on our prejudices and shows of favoritism, and then working on the hearts of others. As I walked around the park with my small group Saturday, I prayed that God would give a greater voice to the church on these issues- of course, He will do that only after the church first gets right on the issues herself. The church, God’s people, must lead in loving others. The church must lead in teaching others. The church must lead in helping people understand skin color, family background and cultural upbringing are not where we find our identity. Our identity is either in Christ or not in Christ. Jesus talked about separating all people who have ever lived into two categories on the day of judgment; He called the group that followed him and demonstrated it by the way they loved people sheep, and he called the group that did not follow him goats. Certainly, there are people of all ethnicities and races in each of those categories.
I am not suggesting that walking around the park a couple times while praying over a sheet of paper is going to fix the wickedness of racism or places in the public square where systemic racism might exist. I am not saying that because we walked and prayed today there won’t be any more instances of unfair judgment or treatment, solely based on skin color. I am saying that God is the only one who takes a heart of hate and replaces it with a heart of love, so let’s ask Him to do that. No protest or seminar or pep rally can accomplish what prayer accomplishes. Those things might address outside change, and some of that is certainly needed, but only God can address the inside.
I am thankful for the unity walk and was so pleased at the good turnout. There’s another one being planned. Everyone is invited!
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!