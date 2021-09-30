Wingfield: Tips to help you recognize a false gospel

In Galatians 1:6-8, the Apostle Paul told the Galatian believers, “I am astonished that you are so quickly deserting him who called you in the grace of Christ and are turning to a different gospel — not that there is another one, but there are some who trouble you and want to distort the gospel of Christ. But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach to you a gospel contrary to the one we preached to you, let him be accursed.”

A dangerous teaching had reached the Galatians, and some had begun to believe it. That teaching said Christ’s sacrifice on the cross wasn’t sufficient alone for man’s salvation. It said unless you were circumcised (a Jewish tradition for many centuries), you couldn’t be a true Christian. In other words, these Judaizers were adding works to the Gospel, when the Gospel is all about the work Christ did on our behalf, a work we ourselves could never do.

How do we recognize a false gospel today? In an attempt to help you recognize a false gospel when you hear one, I have provided a few things to look for.