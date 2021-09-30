Wingfield: Tips to help you recognize a false gospel

In Galatians 1:6-8, the Apostle Paul told the Galatian believers, “I am astonished that you are so quickly deserting him who called you in the grace of Christ and are turning to a different gospel — not that there is another one, but there are some who trouble you and want to distort the gospel of Christ. But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach to you a gospel contrary to the one we preached to you, let him be accursed.”
A dangerous teaching had reached the Galatians, and some had begun to believe it. That teaching said Christ’s sacrifice on the cross wasn’t sufficient alone for man’s salvation. It said unless you were circumcised (a Jewish tradition for many centuries), you couldn’t be a true Christian. In other words, these Judaizers were adding works to the Gospel, when the Gospel is all about the work Christ did on our behalf, a work we ourselves could never do.
How do we recognize a false gospel today? In an attempt to help you recognize a false gospel when you hear one, I have provided a few things to look for.
Any version of the gospel that denies the beautiful doctrine of grace and says you have to do something to be saved apart from believing in Jesus and repenting of your sins is a false gospel. This would include joining a church, speaking in tongues or getting baptized. Those things might be good things, but they are not necessary for salvation. If someone insists you do any of these things in order to be saved, run the other way.
Any version of the gospel that says everyone eventually makes it to heaven is a false gospel. Universalism sounds good, but it’s a sham. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6). He also said, “Unless you repent, you will all likewise perish” (Luke 13:3).
Any version of the gospel that says the Bible is incomplete or insufficient is a false gospel. You don’t need The Book of Mormon, the Apocrypha or the Watchtower Magazine. The Bible is enough.
Any version of the gospel that says as long as you have great faith, God owes you great health and wealth is a false gospel. In the New Testament, we see clearly some of the most faithful people to ever live suffered physical affliction and poverty, all to the glory of God.
Any version of the gospel that says man is basically good apart from a miraculous work of God is a false gospel. Man is not born basically good — the Bible says, “None is righteous, no, not one” (Romans 3:10). Man can only become good through a miraculous work of God.
Any version of the gospel that says you can live however you want to as long as you have said a “salvation prayer” at some point is a false gospel. This false gospel strips the Christian walk from any holy expectations, but Jesus said, “If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me” (Matthew 16:24). This doesn’t mean those works save us, by the way; it means those works show we have already been saved.
Any version of the gospel that teaches that Jesus came for political and social reform rather than for freeing us from the bondage of sin is a false gospel. He came for those things, but that is not the thing he came for most. Jesus said, “For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost” (Luke 19:10).
Any version of the gospel that denies the physical resurrection of our crucified Lord is a false gospel. “Whoever believes in his heart that God raised Him from the dead will be saved” (Romans 10:9b).
Finally, any version of the gospel that denies Jesus is God or says there is any way to be saved apart from faith in Christ Jesus is most definitely a false gospel. The Bible is full of Scripture testifying to these very important truths.
There’s more but this is a start, hopefully a helpful one.
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.