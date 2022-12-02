Wingfield: Truth doesn’t care about our feelings

Years ago as a student pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English at Radford University, I attended a lecture by the author of a book I’d been assigned to read in class.

During the Q & A portion of the lecture, a fellow student asked the author how much of the book, which he had cleverly dubbed a work of “autobiographical fiction,” was actually based on true events and how much was made up. The author answered that, “All of it is true, or all of it is not true, depending on how you feel about it when you read it. Maybe today it’s true and tomorrow it won’t be, or maybe vice versa. Or maybe who cares. You decide.”

Everyone in the class thought that was one of the most profound things they’d heard. I thought it was pretty stupid.

Although I wasn’t yet a Christian at that time, truth mattered to me. How could something be true for one person and not another, or how could something be true today and that same thing not be true tomorrow? What kind of logic must a person use to arrive at that conclusion? If the events the author wrote about had actually happened to him while he served a tour in Vietnam in early 1970s, then what he wrote about them was true. If the events he wrote about were just figments of his imagination, then they weren’t. How could I, the reader, decide for myself the truth of something that I had limited information about, and how could the author be as irresponsible as to give me such power?

As a Christian, the pursuit of truth is an even more important aspect of my life now. I did not decide to become a Christian because the Christian doctrines in the Bible more closely matched the convictions I already held more than other religious books did. I didn’t decide to become a Christian because Christianity allowed me to be the kind of person I had already decided I wanted to be. I didn’t decide to become a Christian because I “liked” what Christians believed more than I liked what people of other religions believed. To be honest, there were many things about Christianity that I didn’t like at all upon first deciding to become a Christian.

I decided to become a Christian because the more I looked at the claims of the Bible, the testimony of science, the discoveries of archaeology and the fulfillment of biblical prophecy, the more I became convinced that the Bible was true; whether I liked what it said had no bearing on that truth whatsoever. I didn’t get to say, “That supports what I want to be true, therefore, it must be true.” That’s foolishness. I didn’t get to say, “I don’t want to believe what that says because it isn’t fair or it isn’t what I’d call loving or it isn’t comfortable, therefore, it must not be true.” Foolishness, again. That’s not how we arrive at truth.

We arrive at truth by investigating, by putting to the test, by researching and studying and pondering. We arrive at truth by checking something out on our own instead of taking someone else’s word for it. We arrive at truth by putting our feelings aside, our preconceptions aside, our biases aside, by being as objective as we possibly can be and then looking honestly for the facts. This is true when developing a hypothesis about UFOs or ancient civilizations or elusive animal species. It is true as well when forming our ideas about who God is, what he wants and how He works. We don’t decide those things based on what we want to believe, but on what we actually learn as we dig deeper.

The author I heard speak that afternoon nearly 30 years ago told us to decide what was true and what wasn’t based on feelings and on what we wanted to be true. He probably meant well, but he obviously didn’t have a very high regard for truth. Truth isn’t something we decide as much as it is something we discover. God has spoken and what he has spoken will always be true. Our part is to ask him to help us understand it and, when we do understand it, to accept it, whether we like it or not. Truth matters and you aren’t the one who gets to define it; God is.