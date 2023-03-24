Occasionally, I meet with a friend who is an atheist.

Mike is a brilliant guy, well-educated and easy to talk to. Our meetings usually take place at a coffee shop or somewhere that serves a light lunch. Most of the conversation revolves around sharing the ideas that make us different while acknowledging the areas where we find common ground. I thoroughly enjoy our meetings, and I often wish more of us with different beliefs and worldviews would take the time to engage in civil conversations. One thing Mike has said to me twice is a topic that has come up in other discussions I’ve been part of recently. Mike said one thing he admires about Christians is we believe we have a purpose in life. He admits without a god, it is hard to support the idea his life has a grand purpose, as he believes he is the product of a chain of random evolutionary events over billions of years. Mike said having no purpose in life doesn’t keep him from being happy, but he does think it “would be nice” to be convinced his life mattered in some objective manner.

Knowing the purpose of our lives is more than just “nice,” as it shapes the way we act, look at things, and process the things that happen to us. Without an overall purpose, there ultimately become more questions than answers. The Christian worldview says the purpose we have all been put on this planet is to worship God and to bring him glory. The reason this is significant is not only that worshipping God would logically be the highest good a person could do if a god does exist. It’s also that the lifelong goal of worshipping, honoring and glorifying God is something that any Christian can accomplish at any time. In other words, we don’t strive our whole lives for one nearly-impossible-to-obtain goal, but we can achieve the purpose of our lives as an ongoing way of living.

Not all atheists or agnostic people would agree with my friend Mike that without a god as the foundation, defining a purpose of life doesn’t make sense. Some non-religious folks would name eliminating poverty, fighting against racism, or standing up for human rights as their purpose in life, and all of those things are good pursuits. The problem is none of those can be realistically achieved, and all of them are the only ways in which the ultimate goal of worshipping God is accomplished, not the overall purposes themselves. If I believed my single most important reason for living was to put a stop to sex trafficking, for instance, I would spend a good deal of my life aggravated and jaded that no matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t do what it is I was supposed to be doing. And who or what gives me that reason to live anyway if it isn’t God? Society? Society differs widely on what is right or wrong. The majority? As we’ve seen in Nazi Germany or Communist U.S.S.R., the majority can be grossly in error. My conscience? Maybe, how do you know without a doubt that what you believe is right if there’s no real foundation or basis for it? Unless you are a perfect being, you are capable of poor judgment and misguided affection.

1 Corinthians 10:31 says, “So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.” Based on that verse and many others, life should be lived campaigning against injustices. It should be spent fighting against abortion, domestic violence, sexual deviance and general malice. At the center of those fights, however, should be a notion of fighting for the sake of glorifying God. In other words, none of those things are the ends unto themselves but are only the means to the end, which is the worship of God.

If you do whatever you do in a way that honors God, you can live with great purpose every day.