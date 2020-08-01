Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MARYLAND, THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, VIRGINIA, AND WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL MARYLAND, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTGOMERY, NORTHWEST MONTGOMERY, AND PRINCE GEORGES. THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. IN VIRGINIA, ARLINGTON/FALLS CHURCH/ALEXANDRIA, AUGUSTA, CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, CLARKE, CULPEPER, EASTERN LOUDOUN, FAIRFAX, FREDERICK, GREENE, MADISON, NORTHERN FAUQUIER, NORTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, PAGE, PRINCE WILLIAM, RAPPAHANNOCK, ROCKINGHAM, SHENANDOAH, SOUTHERN FAUQUIER, WARREN, AND WESTERN LOUDOUN. IN WEST VIRGINIA, BERKELEY, HAMPSHIRE, HARDY, JEFFERSON, AND MORGAN. * UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY * SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE INTO TONIGHT. SLOW MOVING AND REPETITIVE THUNDERSTORMS WITH LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL OF ONE TO THREE INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. * HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE CREEKS AND STREAMS TO RAPIDLY RISE OUT OF THEIR BANKS, ALONG WITH POTENTIAL FLASH FLOODING IN URBAN AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&