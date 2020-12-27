Wingfield: We don't know what's next, but God does

Well, the coronavirus finally hit the Wingfield home. I thought we were immune to it, but turns out I was wrong.
None of us got it too bad. My wife and oldest son both had painful sore throats for a few days, similar to strep. I had a cough. All three of us have noticed increased fatigue and a loss of taste and smell, but now, a couple weeks after initial symptoms, we all feel fine — and it seems as if our taste and smell is coming back as well. My younger two never showed any symptoms at all.
I don’t want to talk about us today though; like I said, our experience with the virus was mostly anti-climactic and uneventful, praise be to God. Instead, I’d like to tell you a bit about a friend of mine who also got the virus — I’ll call him Tom.
Tom is 80, give or take a year or two. He has been a faithful follower of Jesus Christ for several decades, teaching Sunday school classes, participating in Bible studies and leading people to the Lord. He rarely misses church and is well-loved by his congregation. When Tom began feeling under the weather earlier this month, he decided the smart thing to do was to get a test for COVID-19. By the time he got his positive results back, he already knew he had the virus. For a few days he felt bad, then he felt worse and ended up staying in the hospital for nearly a week to combat some health complications that had set in as a result of his illness. Now he’s home.
When he first got home, Tom still felt weak and very run down. When I would talk with him on the phone, I could sense frustration and exasperation in his voice. As hard as he tried being positive, the weight of his affliction would overcome him, and we would just pray that God would help him feel better and would give him His supernatural peace.
Recently I got a call from Tom, and things had changed. Without sharing the personal aspects of the conversation, let me just say that something happened. Something had turned. God had done some kind of work in Tom, because he went from, “Pastor, I can barely walk” to “Pastor, I am walking in the Spirit right now, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what that looks like.” He went from wondering if it was time for him to board the bus to glory to telling me he will soon be ready to get back out there to tell anyone who will listen about the joy of living for Jesus. We barely got around to talking about his physical condition — he just wanted me to know that he is spiritually healthy and excited about getting back to serving the Lord.
This is what God does, even in 2020. He takes something dark and makes it light. He takes something discouraging and changes it into a source of encouragement. Just as Joseph so famously stated in Genesis 50:20, God takes what the enemy means for evil and uses it for good. He does it unexpectedly, in His own timing, by His own methods, but He does it. He does it for our good and for His glory.
I don’t know what you have had to endure these last 365 days. So many of us would have to admit that we have been saddened to say goodbye to loved ones, disappointed in the way graduation ceremonies and weddings have had to look and angered by the lack of progress we see against a virus that has now been part of our lives for close to a year. It is OK to admit those things, just as my friend Tom did.
We must remember, however, that those afflictions are what the Bible describes as “momentary afflictions” that fail to compare to the great glory that is soon to come (2 Corinthians 4:17). They last for a moment (with some moments being longer and harder than others) and then they are gone, replaced with something much better — and the best is yet to come.
If I would have asked Tom a month ago, “Would you like to get sick with the virus?” he would have said no. Today, his answer would be different, knowing what he knows now. We don’t know what’s coming next, but God knows. Rest in that.
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.