Wingfield: We don't know what's next, but God does

When he first got home, Tom still felt weak and very run down. When I would talk with him on the phone, I could sense frustration and exasperation in his voice. As hard as he tried being positive, the weight of his affliction would overcome him, and we would just pray that God would help him feel better and would give him His supernatural peace.

Recently I got a call from Tom, and things had changed. Without sharing the personal aspects of the conversation, let me just say that something happened. Something had turned. God had done some kind of work in Tom, because he went from, “Pastor, I can barely walk” to “Pastor, I am walking in the Spirit right now, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what that looks like.” He went from wondering if it was time for him to board the bus to glory to telling me he will soon be ready to get back out there to tell anyone who will listen about the joy of living for Jesus. We barely got around to talking about his physical condition — he just wanted me to know that he is spiritually healthy and excited about getting back to serving the Lord.