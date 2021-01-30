Wingfield: We're one choice away from a different life

I once heard an evangelist say, “You are one choice away from a different life.” Oh, how true those words are! Most of the time that first choice (going to the party) leads to another one (lying to my parents) which leads to another one (smoking my first cigarette) and so on. At each juncture in that chain of events there is another choice to be made and the chance to stop the ongoing pattern of bad choices and finally make a good one. The thing is once we begin down a road of bad choices, it gets harder and harder to reverse direction.

I’m always amazed when I see all the bad choices men of God made in the Bible. Noah embarrassed himself by getting wasted and passing out naked after being rescued on the ark. Samson told Delilah the secret of his strength, ultimately leading to his demise. David slept with a woman who wasn’t his wife even after God had so greatly blessed him. Peter rebuked Jesus at one moment and then denied knowing him in another. Yet, when I look upon my own life and think about some of my own bad choices, I am less amazed that others have acted similarly, even powerful men of God. They were human as am I. They have chosen lies over truth at times and so have I. They have chosen the way of the wickedness at times instead of the path of righteousness and so have I. The affliction of bad choice-making is one we have all been born with and one we will not truly overcome in totality until Jesus glorifies us and makes us perfect.