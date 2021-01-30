Wingfield: We're one choice away from a different life

When I was not quite 16 years old, I ended up at a party that I should not have been at with people I should not have been with.
I am certain I must have told my parents that I was somewhere else, as I know they would not have let me spend the evening where I ended up spending up. At some point in the evening, an older girl my friend and I had a major crush on, asked me if I wanted to walk with her to 7-11 to get a pack of cigarettes. Not understanding why she asked me to go with her, but not wanting to give her a chance to change her mind, I went without hesitation, even though I had no idea what type of cigarettes to buy or how to smoke them. I ended up just mirroring her moves and ended up putting a pack of the girliest cigarettes the 7-11 sold on the counter, lacking even a smidgeon of self-awareness as I paid for them.
Nothing materialized between me and Susan but the next day my friend and I took the cigarettes down to Ridgeview Park, found a secluded spot behind the tennis courts alongside the river and smoked the whole pack. I can’t imagine I liked them much, but I wasn’t about to let on to my friend who already occasionally stole cigarettes from his older brothers, making him much more experienced than I was. Whether I liked them or not at first, I soon found myself buying cigarettes and going back down to the tennis courts, often with a larger circle of friends. It was nearly seventeen years later when I was thirty-two years old that I finally smoked my last smoke and walked away from that nasty habit forever.
I once heard an evangelist say, “You are one choice away from a different life.” Oh, how true those words are! Most of the time that first choice (going to the party) leads to another one (lying to my parents) which leads to another one (smoking my first cigarette) and so on. At each juncture in that chain of events there is another choice to be made and the chance to stop the ongoing pattern of bad choices and finally make a good one. The thing is once we begin down a road of bad choices, it gets harder and harder to reverse direction.
I’m always amazed when I see all the bad choices men of God made in the Bible. Noah embarrassed himself by getting wasted and passing out naked after being rescued on the ark. Samson told Delilah the secret of his strength, ultimately leading to his demise. David slept with a woman who wasn’t his wife even after God had so greatly blessed him. Peter rebuked Jesus at one moment and then denied knowing him in another. Yet, when I look upon my own life and think about some of my own bad choices, I am less amazed that others have acted similarly, even powerful men of God. They were human as am I. They have chosen lies over truth at times and so have I. They have chosen the way of the wickedness at times instead of the path of righteousness and so have I. The affliction of bad choice-making is one we have all been born with and one we will not truly overcome in totality until Jesus glorifies us and makes us perfect.
Until that day, we are best off if we just trust in the Lord and choose to follow Him, as much as we can in His strength. Deuteronomy 30:16, 19 says, “I have set before you today life and good, death and evil… Therefore, choose life…” Joshua commanded the people in Joshua 24:15, to, “Choose this day whom you will serve… But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.“ Proverbs 3:5-6 instructs us to “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.”
We know what to do, but sometimes forget how to do it. We do it in him, through his strength. We learn his word and resolve to do it. We ask for wisdom and then walk in it.
If it is true that we are one choice away from a different life, then we better choose wisely.
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.