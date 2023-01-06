Wingfield: Witnessing the power and comfort of prayer

Those who saw the traumatic events of Monday night’s football game between the Bills and the Bengals will have many images and soundbites from that evening forever etched in their minds.

For those who didn’t see it. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin stood after what looked like a routine hit to the chest during a tackle, only to collapse immediately. Sportscasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman repeated the words “CPR” and “oxygen” as they narrated the scene. An eerie hush fell upon the crowd. Players on both teams soon fought back the tears of panic and concern.

For many of us, the moments we will remember most are the video and photographs of players and fans praying together on live TV and the dozens of times reporters, commentators, and onscreen tweets repeated repeatedly, “Praying for Damar.”

And then, on Tuesday, Dan Orlovsky, former NFL player and current NFL LIVE host on ESPN, offered a beautiful prayer for Hamlin on his show, telling the Lord, “If we didn’t believe that prayer didn’t work, we wouldn’t ask this of you God. I believe in prayer. We believe in prayer. We lift up Damar Hamlin’s name in your name. Amen.”

Amen indeed.

Many of us prayed for the brave and heroic medical workers who resuscitated Hamlin and the doctors and medical staff treating him. We prayed for the family that they would find peace from God in a tumultuous circumstance. We prayed and prayed and prayed. At some point Monday night, I wondered, “What are the folks who don’t believe in God, who don’t pray, doing right now?” The thought caused me to shudder.

And then, on Tuesday evening, I listened to my favorite sports podcast, “First Things First,” which airs daily on Fox Sports Network. A few minutes into the discussion on the tragedy of Monday Night, Nick Wright, one of the show’s hosts, said something remarkable and profound. What he said is something I have heard other non-believers say, but hearing it from a sports celebrity on a nationally-televised show somehow had a more significant impact. Wright said, “Two of the people I’m closest to in the world, my wife and you (talking to co-host and recognized Christian Chris Broussard), are deeply religious people. And I am not. And it made me at the moment, I have to say, and even some since, it made me a little envious at that moment that I didn’t have that foundation.”

Wow! What an honest thing to say, something that many believe but most are too proud to admit. Hearing that statement made me ask again, “What do the folks without God do in moments like this?”

Do they worry? Do they experience a panic attack as they realize their utter helplessness? Do they find something to numb themselves with? Do they have positive thoughts and vibes, and if so, do they know that no one hears them?

Before I followed Christ, my mechanism for such moments was to deny, shut down, and liquor up. And looking back now, I realize that I prayed along with everyone else, without any confidence that God was listening or that my prayers were doing much. I am thankful that God delivered me from that darkness and brought me into His marvelous light. I wanted to shout at Nick Wright through my phone as I listened to his heartfelt admission, “Nick, it doesn’t have to be that way! Trust in Jesus, and be envious and empty no more!” That’s the invitation I extend now to you as you read this if you felt that same envy at times this week.

Later in the conversation, Wright added, “I’d say to all those people out there who are prayerful, I have great, great admiration for your ability to just stop what you’re doing and do something to help another person. I know for Damar’s family that was important, and there seemed to be some real power in that yesterday, and I applaud that greatly.”

Praise be to God!