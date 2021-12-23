Cranford: Finding wisdom in Jesus’ birth — and death

Throughout scripture, there are numerous names for Jesus, which can expand and deepen our faith journey. Depending on the season, we may rely on Jesus as our Cornerstone, Wonderful Counselor or Prince of Peace.
In Isaiah, four royal titles describe the new, anticipated king:
“For a child has been born for us, a son given to us; authority rests upon his shoulders, and he is named Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. His authority shall grow continually, and there shall be endless peace for the throne of David and his kingdom. He will establish and uphold it with justice and with righteousness from this time onward and forevermore. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will do this” (Isaiah 9:6-7, New Revised Standard Version).
Isaiah’s prophetic words are a powerful description of how God intended his people to be ruled. This announcement was a change from darkness to light in the life of God’s people with the anticipation of a new king coming to the throne. The prophet Isaiah paints the perfect picture of Zion, an anticipated king who rules a kingdom free of oppression and established by endless peace, justice and righteousness.
Christians interpret Isaiah’s four royal titles for the anticipated king — Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace — as the four royal names of Christ, the Christians’ future Messiah. However, the Israelites heard Isaiah’s words much differently. More than likely, the Israelites utilized the prophet’s oracle found in Isaiah 9:2-7 to announce a new king with hospitable, flowery language and stern warnings to enemies. A community hopes for well-being, peace, and prosperity whenever leadership changes.
Although all four royal names are meaningful, let us focus on the royal name Wonderful Counselor. One can best understand Christ’s role as a wonderful counselor by considering Christ as a counselor of wonders who makes extraordinary plans and policies for the ordering of life now and forever.
We are grateful for the human counselors who help us solve short-term problems and for therapists who provide more long-term therapy. Therapists and counselors bring clarity and offer help in difficult seasons of life. If we are so bold in seeking human counselors’ support, let us turn to Jesus, our divine counselor of wonders, who re-orders chaos with everlasting peace.
When seeking any counselor, we seek one who is wise. Throughout scripture, people recognized Jesus as having great wisdom. In Walter Brueggemann’s “Names for the Messiah, An Advent Study,” he writes, “The king as ‘counselor’ will be wise, with a capacity to penetrate beyond conventional assumptions and with peculiar discernment about how the world works and what the consequences of policies will be.”
In the Advent study, Bruggemann writes about many examples of Jesus’s wisdom found in the New Testament. For instance, after the familiar birth story, Luke writes in chapter two that the child grew and became strong, filled with wisdom; and the favor of God was upon him.
In Mark chapter six, as people heard Jesus’s teachings in the synagogue, they asked questions such as, “Where did this mind get all this? What is this wisdom that has been given to him? What deeds of power are being done by his hands!”
After Jesus’s death and resurrection, Paul wrote about the wonders of the counselor who displayed his wisdom on the cross — wisdom that contradicted the foolishness of the world.
Jesus’s wisdom, displayed in his teachings and healings, amazed people because Jesus made possible the impossible. His words and deeds opened the eyes of the blind, physically and spiritually. Jesus moved people to action in God’s kingdom.
Whenever we experience Jesus’s wondrous ways, we are changed. The old ways of seeking power and truth are no longer viable because we desire a daily script of wonder in our lives. We strive daily to live in the kingdom God intends — a kingdom where we find peace and wholeness through justice and righteousness.
This Christmas, let us consider scheduling a 50-minute session with the Counselor of Wonder. May we reveal problems hindering our celebrations of Christ’s coming into the world and our expectant hope for his coming again. May Christ guide us with wisdom and grace, transforming impossible human plans into possible divine plans.
