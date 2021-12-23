Cranford: Finding wisdom in Jesus’ birth — and death

In Mark chapter six, as people heard Jesus’s teachings in the synagogue, they asked questions such as, “Where did this mind get all this? What is this wisdom that has been given to him? What deeds of power are being done by his hands!”

After Jesus’s death and resurrection, Paul wrote about the wonders of the counselor who displayed his wisdom on the cross — wisdom that contradicted the foolishness of the world.

Jesus’s wisdom, displayed in his teachings and healings, amazed people because Jesus made possible the impossible. His words and deeds opened the eyes of the blind, physically and spiritually. Jesus moved people to action in God’s kingdom.

Whenever we experience Jesus’s wondrous ways, we are changed. The old ways of seeking power and truth are no longer viable because we desire a daily script of wonder in our lives. We strive daily to live in the kingdom God intends — a kingdom where we find peace and wholeness through justice and righteousness.

This Christmas, let us consider scheduling a 50-minute session with the Counselor of Wonder. May we reveal problems hindering our celebrations of Christ’s coming into the world and our expectant hope for his coming again. May Christ guide us with wisdom and grace, transforming impossible human plans into possible divine plans.

