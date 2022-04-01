Cranford: Having ears to hear and a heart to listen helps us grow closer to God

Lent is a 40-day season in the Christian year, which begins on Ash Wednesday (March 2, 2022) and ends on the eve of Holy Thursday (April 14, 2022). During this period, many individuals draw close to God through intentional spiritual habits. Some people subtract an item each day like fasting from chocolate or caffeine, while others add a daily habit such as prayer or Bible study. My Lenten practice often involves both adding and subtracting to deepen my relationship with God. In Lent 2022, I am discovering the art of listening well by letting go of distracting sounds.

I have always admired good listeners. They engage their whole body in a conversation by leaning forward, nodding their head, and making eye contact. Often, good listeners have good memories; they recount former pains and joys in future conversations, which offers comfort for the soul and strength in the relationship. Also, these individuals mirror emotions with empathy, ask more questions for understanding, and provide supportive responses rather than shifting the conversation to their story. Lastly, like a good doctor, a good listener hears the words not spoken to offer healing words of love and hope.

Certain people, places, and books allow my ears to hear better and listen longer to God’s voice: the Gospel writer Luke is one of these people. While reading his gospel, my ears hear voices long hushed by society. Although scholars cannot confirm Luke’s profession, his roles of both doctor and writer seem to fit him well. His honest words transformed people rather than attempted to please them. After Matthew, Mark, and John turned in their manuscripts, Luke kept writing. Thanks to his work ethic and perhaps a physician’s perspective, some of our favorite parables appear only in his gospel.

My imagination sees Luke making a house call at a local inn. As he reapplied bandages, the patient spoke about the attack on the road leading to Jericho. Hearing the patient’s story, the doctor reminded the man of his good fortune to survive such an attack and receive merciful medical attention from a stranger. The doctor returned home amazed, lit a candle, and documented the visit. The doctor’s notes did not focus on the health of the patient but the care of a stranger. Since the patient could not recall the stranger’s name, Luke gave him the name Good Samaritan, a name still used today to define merciful strangers who offer medical assistance in an emergency.

Presuming Luke was more like a general practitioner than a specialist, I picture him offering a variety of medical treatments for patients suffering from illnesses of the body, mind, or heart. For example, Luke could have spent years with one client, a loving father who missed his son. The annual visit revealed a father’s aches and pains of the heart that a doctor could not fix with the finest of herbs. Finally, when all hope seemed lost, the father brought the good news of his youngest son’s return home. Unfortunately, the father remained distraught as he continued the same heart pains, now with the older son who was physically present but distant in relationship. As a doctor, Luke healed the sick and suffering. As a disciple, he wrote about a healing love for people who had ears to hear and a heart to listen.

Luke’s audience was people on the margins of society, people of lower status based on income, gender, and age. I imagine Luke wrote his gospel to his clients who desired healing and wholeness. He knew their name and health history and wept and celebrated with them. He brought God close to them because he knew them so well, sometimes better than their own family and friends.

Although Matthew’s Sermon on the Mount may be more familiar, some prefer Luke’s Sermon on the Plain because it is seventy-eight verses shorter. Yet, I am drawn to Jesus’s sermon in Luke, not due to word count but physical placement. In Luke’s gospel, after Jesus prayed on the mountain, he walked down the mountain and delivered his sermon beside the people rather than above them.

Listening during Lent has opened my ears to hear hard truths from doctors like Luke and listen with my heart to amazing stories from a Savior named Jesus. However, 40 days is not enough time to perfect this spiritual habit. It will take a lifetime to lay aside distracting sounds, listen well to God’s voice, and mirror Christ’s healing love to a broken world.

