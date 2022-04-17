Cranford: Surrendering to Jesus brings freedom

On Easter morning, Christians around the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Men and women, youth and children seek sacred places to recall Jesus’ victory over death and their own freedom found in Christ. Yet, Christians may learn more about freedom in Christ from hidden places and faces than from the places they seek and the people they choose to serve.

All four Gospels include similar characters in the resurrection story, such as women carrying spices to the tomb, angels wearing dazzling clothes and disciples hiding in the Upper Room. Before recounts of Jesus’ resurrection, all four Gospels mention another character: Barabbas. He is known more by his crime than by his last name or hometown. In a customary pardon before the feast of Passover, Pontius Pilate appeased the crowd by releasing Barabbas rather than Jesus. The story of what happened to Barabbas after his release remains unknown. Perhaps, he hid in the shadows of Good Friday, watching fellow prisoners die on crosses, with one man dying on the cross built for Barabbas himself. If we could turn back the hands of time, we might ask him, “Were you there when they crucified my Lord?” His response, paired with ours, might cause all of us to tremble.

Prisoners like Barabbas allow us to wrestle with the difficulties of freedom. While prisoners are held captive between walls, their minds freely reflect on pains of the past, consequences of the present and hopes for the future. As their release dates approach, they may visualize life beyond confining prison walls. Will family welcome them home with open arms? Or will acquaintances desire for them again to be partners in crime? Since Barabbas’s story of freedom after his release is unknown, we can turn toward hidden places, such as prisons, and hidden people, such as prisoners, to expand our understanding of freedom.

Healing is best understood by those in recovery, and forgiveness is best appreciated by those who have received mercy. Similarly, freedom is fully grasped by those who have been set free. In Matthew 25, Jesus told a parable illustrating that what one does or does not do for those defined as the least of these in society matters in God’s kingdom both now and forever. Whenever Christians limit their acts of service to places or people they choose, they also prevent themselves from fully comprehending the freedom found in Christ.

For many years, my acts of service included mainly feeding the hungry and comforting the sick but involved almost no visiting the prisoner. Subsequently, my weekly visits with a prison inmate for nine months taught me more about freedom in Christ than any other act of service.

My first freedom discovery occurred when the inmate reported that his name had been placed on a waiting list for a Bible study. In all my years of participating in and leading faith groups, this was the first time I had heard of a Bible study waiting list. His limitations in studying God’s word led me to confess the numerous times I have taken faith groups for granted.

The next surprise regarding freedom was learning about the jail’s visitation schedule. Inmates are assigned a visitation day. If an inmate’s assigned day does not fall on a holiday, such as Christmas or Thanksgiving, the inmate must celebrate the holiday alone. However, clergy can visit on any weekday. Since no visitation day assigned to the inmate I had been visiting fell on Thanksgiving or Christmas that year, I chose to spend both holidays visiting family at home and the inmate in jail. When leaving the jail on Christmas morning, I had a deeper appreciation of God’s gift of love revealed in human form.

Lastly, I realized that many attorneys fulfill Jesus’ command in Matthew 25 of visiting the prisoner better than most believers. Some attorneys viewed their career more as a calling, as was evident in several overheard conversations between attorneys and their clients. They desired that those on the other side of the glass find hope and receive justice. In reflection, I considered how often my conversations lack seeking justice and freeing the oppressed.

I am grateful for the freedom lessons I learned inside the walls of a jail and for a young man who let me walk with him through a tough season of his life. God’s teachings are gracious. This year, my Easter prayer is for all people to discover the freedom found in Christ both now and forever.

The Rev. April Cranford, pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.