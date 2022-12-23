Cranford: The first songs of Christmas reveal God's goodness

In December, the hum of Christmas carols fills our cars, sanctuaries, and concert halls. While driving around town, we may listen to a favorite holiday tune on the radio. Regardless of the numerous times, we have heard the song, we pause and listen to the treasured lyrics one more time before we ring in the New Year.

Whenever I hear the Christmas song “Silver Bells” by Jay Livingston and Ray Evans, I listen to it until the very end. At first hearing, the song may seem lacking in spiritual luster; however, every time I hear it, my mind and heart step into a winter wonderland filled with God’s goodness and grace.

While walking down city sidewalks dressed in holiday style, I remember past conversations with sacred stories shared among family and friends. I then recall images of sidewalks lined with numerous luminaries for a Christmas Eve Service and others covered with snow on a Christmas morning. Lastly, I think of places of faith with cracked sidewalks and unfamiliar areas of mission with no sidewalks at all.

In listening to this holiday tune, I sense in the air the good news of Christ’s birth with angels singing peace on earth and goodwill toward men. The sounds of children laughing and people passing bring to my mind the smiles of faithful saints from long ago. These silver bells may not be worth as much as gold ones; however, they remind me of God’s simple and humble ways of love in the world.

In her book “The First Songs of Christmas: Meditations on Luke 1 and 2,” Nancy Demoss Wolgemuth writes about the first Christmas songs in scripture sung by Elizabeth, Mary, Zechariah, the Angels, and Simeon. In her devotional, she writes, “These five (or six) songs, the original songs of Christmas, are different from many of the ones that get airplay this time of year. They’re not self-centered; they’re God-centered. They speak less to what Christmas does for us and more to what Christmas reveals about the greatness, glory, and goodness of God.”

At Christmastime, we may hear in church or read in scripture the familiar songs of Mary or the angels; however, we must also stay attuned to the songs that follow the birth of the Christ child. In his Gospel, Luke writes that Simeon took the Christ child in his arms and praised God, saying, “Master, now you are dismissing your servant in peace, according to your word; for my eyes have seen your salvation, which you have prepared in the presence of all peoples, a light for revelation to the Gentiles and for glory to your people Israel.” (Luke 2:29-32, New Revised Standard Version)

While holding baby Jesus, Simeon praised God for the blessed Messiah. As far as we know, Simeon lived in Jerusalem and was a worshiper of God. We presume Simeon was an older man, a devout follower of the Lord, who had been waiting many years to lay his eyes on the Messiah. Perhaps his daily routines included trips to the temple, not knowing what to look for, but trusting the Spirit would bring him clarity and truth when the time was right.

Then one day, his watchfulness, waiting, and persistence paid off because he found Jesus and his parents in the temple. Simeon stood out in the temple that day not for being spiritually superior but because his faithfulness shared a hope worth celebrating.

In Simeon’s song, we hear a release from his service assignments as he was set free by the Spirit. Having seen and held the savior, Simeon could now see death in a new way and hold it in a new light. In life and in death, we can experience this same freedom because Christ’s birth gives meaning to life, and Christ’s death and resurrection offers everlasting life.

Simeon’s song focused on glorifying God and blessing others. Like Elizabeth, who prayed for years to bear a child, Simeon prayed for years to see the Messiah for himself and the Jewish people. And, yet, in his song, he praises God for the Christ child and blesses the Gentiles first before offering a blessing to his people.

This is the good news. In our praising, singing, and worshipping, we focus on the God of Glory, the Lord of Love, and the Spirit of Power, which inspire us to serve God and bless others in the world.

Before, during, and after Dec. 25, may we attune our ears and hearts to the Christmas carols found in scripture and heard on the radio. Like Simeon and the Shepherds, may we not keep the good news of Christ’s birth to ourselves but go over the hills and sing down city sidewalks that Jesus Christ is born.