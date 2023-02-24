Beginning in 1951 in the Peanuts comic strip and occurring every subsequent autumn during football season, Charlie Brown hands the football to Lucy with a tacit, “All right, I’ll trust you,” and attempts a place kick. But, of course, we all know the end of the story: Lucy is left holding the football, and Charlie Brown is left lying on the ground.

Good ol’ Charlie Brown. Whenever Charlie Brown appears at the beginning of a comic strip, we notice his good intentions and sincere expectations of others to do the right thing. As readers, we cheer him on in the background; however, repeatedly, we find a disappointed Charlie Brown.

Charlie Brown is not alone. In the stories on the printed page and the television screen, Peanuts’ characters never really get what they want.

Lucy never gets noticed by Schroeder.

Linus never sees the great pumpkin.

Charlie Brown never kicks the football.

Nevertheless, not getting what they want does not stop them. They keep going; their determination is admirable. In the fictional neighborhood, their daily perseverance is one of the reasons we are so fond of them. Each character has a unique personality and offers a sense of daily hope.

Schultz drew seventy distinct characters in the Peanuts’ cast list; we might recall five, 10, or 15 characters’ names. Over the years, the characters do not appear in every panel or scene, but they hold one thing in common: they belong. They belong to the Peanuts gang, thanks to the cartoonist Charles M. Shultz.

In Hebrews chapter 11, we find over fifteen names of individuals who persevered in their faith, such as Enoch, Abraham, Sarah, Moses, and Japheth. These faithful men and women do not appear together in every story nor on the same page of scripture; however, they had at least one thing in common, they belonged. They belonged to a faithful God, the prime mover of their stories.

We recognize in scripture an analogy to the Peanuts characters’ disappointments in that these faithful people never saw God’s promises fulfilled. Abraham and Sarah never saw their promised descendants beyond Isaac’s sons. Moses never saw the promised land. David never saw the completion of the temple built by his son Solomon. These faithful men and women were unaware of how their lives would bear witness to the glories of God for future generations. They would never fully realize how their stories would continue God’s redemptive love story.

From Noah to Rahab, God chose men and women to do holy work. God chose a person or a people to do his work, not necessarily based on their character or ability, but rather out of his great love for them.

Surely, there was a younger couple than Abraham and Sarah to parent a great nation. Surely, there was a less sinful woman than Rahab to be the great, great, great grandmother of Jesus. Surely, there was an older or wiser boy than David to be the King of Israel and a writer of the Psalms. And yet, God chose them. God chose to love creation into being and chose to love humanity into serving. We are chosen to be loved by a faithful God, and in return, we offer our lives in service to our Creator, Redeemer, and Sustainer.

Perhaps, God asked other people to build boats or hide the spies in Jericho, but the only people we read about are the ones who said, “All right, God, I’ll trust you.” Come what may, they received the task, accepted the work, and stayed obedient to the call. Faithfulness is not about how great a person is but rests in a relationship of trust and loyalty to our God, who chooses people for Kingdom-of-God work. What daily holy work is God calling us to do that we will never see completed in our lifetime?

Whatever the task, wherever the place, may we persevere in faith by laying aside the sins that weigh us down and follow Christ, the pioneer and perfecter of our faith. In this Lenten season, may the Holy Spirit lead, guide, and direct us to show God’s love in the world and join the faithful list of men and women from long ago by saying, “All right, God, I’ll trust you.”