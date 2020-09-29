Editorial: New museum something to look forward to

Or, rather, the fun and games are part of what makes the museum a potential economic engine.

“This could really be a draw where people come for overnight visits — weekend visits or week-long visits — and really have something to do for everybody,” Mr. Keiper said.

He said he anticipates drawing visitors from across the Shenandoah Valley, as well as Northern Virginia and even eastern Virginia.

It’s not lost on us that such a facility also could prove a boon for Albemarle County and Charlottesville. Visitors from beyond the day-trip range will have all the more reason to settle down and stay awhile in order to see all the region has to offer.

The Martinsville museum was located there in part to provide economic stimulus. Its website says it draws 57% of its attendance from outside the local area. Many of the visitors are families with children, with many students also participating in museum programs by visiting the site, seeing traveling exhibits, or joining online offerings.

There’s also value in getting young visitors excited about science, natural history included. “We have the same vision [as Waynesboro] to make a sustainable impact and prepare the next generation of students for STEM careers,” Mr. Keiper said.