Editorial: The difficulty in projecting elections

One particularly good locality to watch is Chesterfield County. This Richmond suburb once was solidly Republican but lately has been trending Democratic. In 2004, George W. Bush won the county with 62.6% of the vote and carried Virginia. In 2012, Mitt Romney took just 53% of the vote there to Barack Obama’s 45.4% and lost the state overall. In 2016, Trump won Chesterfield 48.2% to 45.9% and also lost the state. In 2017, Democrat Ralph Northam eked out a 49.7% to 49.1% margin in Chesterfield and won the governor’s race. In 2018, Democrat Tim Kaine ran up his share in Chesterfield to 54%. That gives us a good range of possibilities. If Joe Biden carries Chesterfield by a Kaine-like margin, it’s a safe bet he’s going to win Virginia by a wide margin, just as Kaine did. If he carries Chesterfield by a smaller margin, he’ll still likely carry Virginia, just as other Democrats did. If the returns show Trump winning Chesterfield by a small margin, well, he might still lose Virginia overall but it may be a lot closer than we expect. However, if Trump wins Chesterfield by a large margin, that might suggest he’s on his way to carrying Virginia (and, given recent history, the presidency).