Editorial: We need a viable conservative party

By inciting this riot that attempted to delay the constitutional process of affirming the election results, and then praising the rioters, Trump violated his oath of office to “faithfully execute” his duties. For that, he should be removed from office — either through the 25th Amendment (co-authored by former 6th District Rep. Richard Poff) or through impeachment. Neither will likely happen but it’s important to lay down a marker for future generations about what kind of behavior is acceptable. The burden here is on Congress, all of whose members swear an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Trump gave aid and comfort to domestic terrorists and they should be treated as such. So should he. The fact that his tenure is now numbered in days is irrelevant. A man who cannot be trusted with a Twitter account cannot be trusted with the nuclear codes. Members of Congress who do not take action against a president who incites violence to disrupt election results are violating their own oaths.