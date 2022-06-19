Editorial: Keep pushing for freedom of Juneteenth

Today is Juneteenth, the holiday that celebrates this nation freed enslaved people after the Civil War. It ought to be a happy day and a time to remember all the strides the country has made toward equality for all Americans regardless of race. The United States has made enormous strides in civil rights and voting rights. The Black middle class has expanded. Many of us live in racially integrated neighborhoods. Our children attend schools with children of different ethnic and religious groups.

But for all we have accomplished the road ahead is long and, in many ways, booby-trapped by hate and recent political turns. The numbers still do not add up in terms of equality for African Americans. They still suffer in comparison to Whites in terms of wealth, health and acceptance. The singular fact that Black Americans are three times as likely to be shot dead by police officers than Whites constitutes a national scandal. The video of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin choking the life out of George Floyd by crushing Floyd’s airway with his knee during a routine arrest ought to be required viewing of every American.

This didn’t happen during violent days of Reconstruction following the Civil War. It didn’t happen during the time of lynching in the Deep South at the turn of the 20th century. It didn’t happen in the first half of the 1900s when legalized segregation kept Blacks separate and unequal.

It happened in May 2020 — two years ago.

Floyd’s death prompted protests and some important reforms to avoid police brutality. But White cops continue to kill Black men with alarming regularity in circumstances that do not seem to compel lethal action. And even with new tools to punish brutality, criminal prosecutions after the fact don’t save lives.

The current empowerment of White supremacists by small, but extreme political elements of Congress and state legislatures marks this particular Juneteenth. The targeted killing of Black shoppers at a Buffalo supermarket in May by an 18-year-old was a recent example. Another is the way supporters of former President Donald Trump doused African-American police officers with racial epithets as Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol trying to overturn the legal and legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.

Beyond outright violence, cynical politicians across the country have chosen to make the word “equity” obscene as it applies to public schools. These leaders, virtually all White, censor classroom discussions of the country’s history of institutional racism. Among them is Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. His Republican party now looks like it cares little or nothing about attracting moderate Blacks. Instead, it uses Blacks as pawns and pushes platitudes that deny the reality of inequity born out in almost every available metric in order to assuage a frustrated White populist base that needs to feel better than somebody.

Albemarle’s school board was forced to court by a conservative group that bankrolled a parents’ suit, claiming that the county school system’s anti-racism program promoted racism. A judge threw out the charge, saying there was no evidene that the program had injured anyone, but the group is appealing the decision.

Charlottesville remains embroiled in long-simmering racial tension brought to a boil by the 2017 White supremacist gala Unite the Right. The rally of racist was itself part of a movement to save Confederate statues that memorialize leaders who fought against the emancipation of the enslaved.

So, on Juneteenth 2022, we ask: Free at last, free at last?

And we have to answer: Hardly.

But we also know that the tragedy in a circle of life where we start with noble dreams only to end up where we started cannot be a reason to quit. It has to be a wake-up call. Part of that wake-up call should urge us to find our shared interests, the places where our faith and future overlap. There are such places. But they don’t often reside in ultimatums any more than they reside in ignorance.

