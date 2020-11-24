Letter: Americans have the right to freely assemble

I pay a large sum to be a print subscriber to The News Virginian. The cost to subscribe has gone up while the content and volume of news has grown thinner and feebler. In only a 16-page newspaper on Nov 24, I see I paid for a halfpage propaganda piece about having an outdoors Thanksgiving. Really?
To save space (so the paper can maintain its anorexia), here is a paraphrase of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: ...no restricting religious expression...no prohibiting the right to (freely) assemble.
Please! Mind your own business from an American who recognizes my rights come from God — which means government has no legitimate power to restrict them.
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
