Letter: Ben Cline probably not a politician we can trust

One hundred and twenty-six Republican lawmakers, including our representative Ben Cline, joined Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in petitioning the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The main reason these Republicans supported what was essentially a baseless lawsuit (which the Supreme Court refused to hear) was to stay in President Donald Trump’s good graces. They know that even though he lost the election, Trump will continue to influence the right wing of the Republican Party.

Second, this was a despicable act of racism because President-elect Joe Biden won these four states thanks to support from African-American voters and the 126 Republicans who contested the votes are all White. Hopefully, we won’t forget Cline’s bigotry the next time he runs for reelection.

Finally, one thing I have learned is that politicians who are comfortable lying for political reasons are also comfortable lying in their personal life. That’s because once you start lying, you break the bonds of trust. For example, both Republicans and Democratic politicians cheat on their spouses, but it didn’t surprise me that a study found that conservative politicians are more likely to commit adultery than progressives.