Letter: Cline fighting for an honest presidential election

I wish to respond to the article, “Ben Cline has yet to recognize Biden won,” (TNV 12/20/20). Ben Cline is supporting President Donald Trump’s efforts for us to have an honest presidential election.

I have voted in presidential elections for 70 years. During that time, I never voted along party lines. I always voted for the person.

On Election Day I would go to the polls, show my identification, be confirmed that I was duly registered, given a ballot on which I would vote and go home. By the next morning, I would know the outcome of the election.

This election was different from all the others. After the polls were closed on Election Day, “mail-in” ballots started pouring in, not for just days after the polls closed, but for weeks afterward. There were reports that thousands were from “dead” people; yet, they were “excused” because there was not enough fraud to make a difference. There were many other reports of impropriety that were also ignored.

We actually had two elections: One which followed years of tradition-mandated identification; and, one which identification was actually not a consideration. One that recognized those votes cast on Election Day only, and one which counted votes no matter how many weeks they came after the polls had closed.