Letter: Cline fighting for an honest presidential election

I wish to respond to the article, “Ben Cline has yet to recognize Biden won,” (TNV 12/20/20). Ben Cline is supporting President Donald Trump’s efforts for us to have an honest presidential election.
I have voted in presidential elections for 70 years. During that time, I never voted along party lines. I always voted for the person.
On Election Day I would go to the polls, show my identification, be confirmed that I was duly registered, given a ballot on which I would vote and go home. By the next morning, I would know the outcome of the election.
This election was different from all the others. After the polls were closed on Election Day, “mail-in” ballots started pouring in, not for just days after the polls closed, but for weeks afterward. There were reports that thousands were from “dead” people; yet, they were “excused” because there was not enough fraud to make a difference. There were many other reports of impropriety that were also ignored.
We actually had two elections: One which followed years of tradition-mandated identification; and, one which identification was actually not a consideration. One that recognized those votes cast on Election Day only, and one which counted votes no matter how many weeks they came after the polls had closed.
There were many other improprieties including not letting poll watchers get close enough to determine what was actually taking place, to having “new” ballots “appear” after the poll workers had gone home for the night.
What we have been witnessing is how the Communists take over a government. I witnessed that the Communists have hijacked the Democrat Party when all 12 candidates for president raised their hands when asked, “Who supports the Democrat/Socialists?”
I recognize also that there are many “Republicans” (too many, in fact) that are really not Republicans but pose as one. We call them “RINOs, Republicans in name only.”
Thank goodness we have people like President Trump and Del. Ben Cline who will stand up and fight for the freedoms that our forefathers provided us, and for honest elections. These freedoms will be denied us if Joe Biden’s presidency prevails. In fact, he has already told us his plans to make us a Socialist nation. Ben Franklin’s statement, “We have a Republic, if we can hold on to it!” means more now, I believe, than ever before.
I regret that the so-called “free press” is supporting the counting of ballots that were “mailed in” and arrived after the polls were closed, and turning a “blind eye” to the actual voter fraud that is so obvious to me. However, the only true solution to this problem is for all ballots received after Nov. 3 be null and void, as they would have been in all previous elections. Then the winner would be the legitimate one.
Dr. L. W. Roller