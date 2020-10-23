Letter: Council should postpone voting on 7th Street railroad crossing

On Monday, Waynesboro City Council will probably vote to close the 7th Street railroad crossing. I think they ought to delay the vote to consider, and discuss in the public forum, the following:

Why is it necessary to bind the city now to the closing now for something that will happen in a few years? Why not temporally close the crossing now to determine the impact to the 1,150 cars per day that currently use the crossing? We might also find that the closing would have a devastating impact in the future when traffic is higher and the Commerce Street Revitalization project is in place.

Bravery is required to not “kick the can down the road” and let a future council deal with the problems caused by their actions on Monday. A six-month delay would increase the industrial park cost slightly but might eliminate the current risky plan and save millions.