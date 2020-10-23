Letter: Council should postpone voting on 7th Street railroad crossing

On Monday, Waynesboro City Council will probably vote to close the 7th Street railroad crossing. I think they ought to delay the vote to consider, and discuss in the public forum, the following:
Why is it necessary to bind the city now to the closing now for something that will happen in a few years? Why not temporally close the crossing now to determine the impact to the 1,150 cars per day that currently use the crossing? We might also find that the closing would have a devastating impact in the future when traffic is higher and the Commerce Street Revitalization project is in place.
Bravery is required to not “kick the can down the road” and let a future council deal with the problems caused by their actions on Monday. A six-month delay would increase the industrial park cost slightly but might eliminate the current risky plan and save millions.
Why not repurpose the Nature’s Crossing Industrial site to eliminate the need for a site rail crossing? A leased solar farm like that in progress in Spotsylvania Co (see spotsylvania-solar.spower.com), would/could work on the site. The farm could easily be accessed from either side of the RR tracks, via Oak Lane for the west section and Delphine for the east side. Since very little maintenance is required, dual access wouldn’t be a problem. A quick rough estimate suggest that the solar option would generate approximately 7.5 times more energy than consumed by city facilities and generate considerable income from power sales and taxes.
A solar project could be implemented quickly at very low risk, minimal city investment and reduce the city’s carbon footprint. Since more people commute to Charlottesville everyday, adding carbon to the air, adding non-polluting solar becomes even more important to the planet.
It also might reduce the city’s (city + schools) $1.46 million/year electric bill.
John S. R. Lawrence
Waynesboro
