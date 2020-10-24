Letter: Democratic Party has been hijacked by communists

I wish to add to Tom McDonald’s letter, “Trump deserves to be re-elected" that was published Oct. 16.
President Donald Trump supports the efforts to end the killing of the unborn. He supports securing American boarders. He supports putting the Ten Commandments back in schools and public places.
During the 2016 Democratic Convention, the attendees were asked to vote on taking God out of their platform. It was a voice vote and it appeared to pass. However, the moderator, after a long pause, ruled that it failed. The ruling was not challenged. Republicans, on the other hand, not only believe in God, they emphasize their belief as is written in their Republican creed.
When he was president, Barack Obama declared that America was no longer a Christian nation and that he was “fundamentally restructuring America.” Dr. Ben Carson stated that “President Obama officially began his all-out war on Christian Soldiers and their religious liberty in 2013 ... and it is still in effect now.” He pointed out in a handout entitled, In God We Trust, that “Christian soldiers and chaplains risk court-martial, prosecution or even discharge if they talk about Jesus, quote the Bible, or share their faith.”
Bottom line, the Democratic Party has been hijacked by the communists. This was clearly demonstrated when the 12 presidential candidates were asked if they supported the Socialists Democrats. They all raised their hands. The reason they hate Trump is because he has upset their time schedule to “fundamentally restructure America.” In other words, make America a socialist/communist nation.
Why would any Christian support a party that is pro-abortion, pro-same sex marriage, pro-open borders, pro-Socialism, and anti-Christian? President Trump is trying to uphold the rule of law, our Constitution, the American way of life, and our religious freedom. If we want to keep America the “land of the free and home of the brave” as envisioned by our founding fathers, we will reject the socialists Democrats and vote for our Republican candidates.
Dr. Larry Roller
Mt. Sidney
