Letter: Democratic Party has been hijacked by communists

I wish to add to Tom McDonald’s letter, “Trump deserves to be re-elected" that was published Oct. 16.

President Donald Trump supports the efforts to end the killing of the unborn. He supports securing American boarders. He supports putting the Ten Commandments back in schools and public places.

During the 2016 Democratic Convention, the attendees were asked to vote on taking God out of their platform. It was a voice vote and it appeared to pass. However, the moderator, after a long pause, ruled that it failed. The ruling was not challenged. Republicans, on the other hand, not only believe in God, they emphasize their belief as is written in their Republican creed.

When he was president, Barack Obama declared that America was no longer a Christian nation and that he was “fundamentally restructuring America.” Dr. Ben Carson stated that “President Obama officially began his all-out war on Christian Soldiers and their religious liberty in 2013 ... and it is still in effect now.” He pointed out in a handout entitled, In God We Trust, that “Christian soldiers and chaplains risk court-martial, prosecution or even discharge if they talk about Jesus, quote the Bible, or share their faith.”