Letter: Editorial on phonics was inaccurate

I read with interest the editorial entitled, “Phonics makes a surprising comeback” in the Nov. 16 News Virginian, and feel I must respond to some of its inaccuracies.
As a former first grade teacher, a professor of reading education and one author of a widely used book for teachers (Words Their Way: Word Study for Phonics, Spelling and Vocabulary), I think I can speak with some authority.
First, phonemic awareness is critical, but it is not another name for “old-fashioned phonics.” It is the ability to isolate and detect sounds in oral language. It is only when that awareness of sounds is matched to printed letters that we have phonics.
Second, the claim that carefully selected decodable texts include the Dick and Jane series reveals a profound misunderstanding. Indeed, that series represents the most extreme version of the opposite to phonics – the whole word approach. Children were expected to learn words by repeated exposures (Run Dick, run. Run, run, run!) and not by sounding out any words at all.
Third, there is plenty of scientific evidence (see the work of Linnea Ehri) that beginning readers do use context cues in their early attempts to read. They don’t know many printed words, so they rely on pictures, partial letters and what makes sense in the sentence. However, mature readers seldom rely on context. Instead, they have thousands of words stored in their memory for immediate recognition. Calkin’s program has come under criticism because it prompts children to use context instead of attending to the letters in a unknown word. This is valid. But context and memorable text can support beginning readers until they acquire the phonics knowledge to sound out words and remember them.
I find the “easy fix” of 30 minutes of intensive phonics instruction daily in K-2 classrooms somewhat alarming if it translates as isolated whole class instruction. The content will be boring for some and out of reach for others. Phonics, or more inclusively “word study,” should be explicitly and systematically taught in small groups based on assessment of what children know and are ready to learn. In the lower grades spelling is often the way that phonics is taught. It is modeled as teachers write for children and it is practiced as children write for themselves – spelling the best they can. Phonics instruction should also take place, of course, during reading as opportunities arise for modeling and practicing.
The role of phonics has been debated and researched for more than a hundred years, but it has never been an easy solution to poor reading performance. Concerned parents will need to learn a lot more about phonics than what is offered in this editorial before they “demand” anything. They can ask teachers about how they are meeting their child’s needs with targeted instruction and be aware that phonics should be integrated into a wide range of classroom activities that happen throughout the day.
Francine Johnston
Waynesboro
