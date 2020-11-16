Letter: Editorial on phonics was inaccurate

I read with interest the editorial entitled, “Phonics makes a surprising comeback” in the Nov. 16 News Virginian, and feel I must respond to some of its inaccuracies.

As a former first grade teacher, a professor of reading education and one author of a widely used book for teachers (Words Their Way: Word Study for Phonics, Spelling and Vocabulary), I think I can speak with some authority.

First, phonemic awareness is critical, but it is not another name for “old-fashioned phonics.” It is the ability to isolate and detect sounds in oral language. It is only when that awareness of sounds is matched to printed letters that we have phonics.

Second, the claim that carefully selected decodable texts include the Dick and Jane series reveals a profound misunderstanding. Indeed, that series represents the most extreme version of the opposite to phonics – the whole word approach. Children were expected to learn words by repeated exposures (Run Dick, run. Run, run, run!) and not by sounding out any words at all.