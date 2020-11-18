 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP officials show a lack of leadership
Letter: GOP officials show a lack of leadership

I’ll admit I’m spending way more time on social media during pandemic life. I was completely shocked to see pictures of a “MAGA rally” in Staunton this last weekend where there were very few people in masks and very little social distancing. What was even more alarming is that there were several elected representatives there, also not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. These elected representatives, including Delegate Avoli, Delegate Campbell and Congressman Cline, not only showed a lack of care and concern for the safety of our community at large, they spewed election propaganda and baseless claims. I would like to point out the hypocrisy of Congressman Cline claiming election fraud but isn’t calling his own election that was on the same ballot, into question.

Due to a complete lack of national leadership, many like to pretend this virus doesn’t exist or isn’t as deadly as the seasonal flu. Over 1,000 Americans a day are dying as I write this. By the time this prints, who knows what the daily count will be? This virus is real; ask a healthcare worker. A healthcare worker who is working 7 days a week to make up for the nurse shortage while covid cases surge. A healthcare worker who is seeing their patients die alone and is having to comfort their families over the phone. A healthcare worker who tries to decompress, briefly gets on social media just to see their own elected officials blatantly disregarding science/medicine and spreading false information about this deadly virus. A healthcare worker who is getting off their shift to head home, only to worry about what risk they are taking in possibly bringing home the virus and getting their kids sick just for a hug.

We need and deserve elected representatives who are true leaders, who put aside purposeful falsehoods and dangerous party politics to make sure they are ensuring the health and safety of their constituents. We need leaders who will be a role model in wearing masks, canceling in-person events and practicing social distancing.

Vote for real leaders.

Jennifer Lewis

Waynesboro

