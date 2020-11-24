Letter: It's important to give in times of need

I am writing in response to the article titled “Couple pays lunch debt for students” published Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Many families aren’t able to provide enough money for their kids to get school lunch due to many reasons including the lack of work because of the pandemic, and other personal reasons. In our society today it’s good to see that we have good people in this world and I believe that it’s important to give to those especially in this time of need. The couple that wrote the check to pay off the debt of students’ meals was a selfless act of kindness that brought the community together with all the chaos and how our country seems to be divided, this shows hope that we can all come together to help one another as a society.

The community values and shares the importance of the act of the couple and the Waynesboro Public School Administrators for what they are doing to help these students. With the help of the donation it gives Waynesboro public schools the opportunity to hopefully continue keeping students fed during and after the school year. The people of Waynesboro are grateful and appreciative for the help from the couple and the Waynesboro Public School Administration for providing help for the families and students in the community.

Jada Keene

Waynesboro

