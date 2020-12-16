Letter: Jeopardy should not have been interrupted for Biden speech

"Jeopardy" is watched by more than 20 million viewers each week including my wife and myself. As usual, we were intending to watch this ever popular game show Monday at 7:30 p.m.

However, it seems that the left wing, liberal, bias Trump-hating ABC network had a different idea.

Right after its start a banner was flashed across the television screen stating an important news event was happening. The way this was presented one would think we where about to be invaded by outer space. Such was not the case, thank God.

This so-called important news flash was nothing but a written speech by some speechwriter for President-elect Joe Biden to read from a teleprompter with his only ad lib addition being a couple of coughs and “excuse me.”

In my opinion, this interruption was intended as an attack on the loyal viewers of "Jeopardy" to be forced to listen to Biden. In turn, it showed total disrespect towards the memory of late "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek as this was one of the final shows he hosted before his passing.

This so-called speech was nothing but Biden beating his chest about how he had earned 306 electoral votes to become the next President, though there are still legal battles yet to be sorted out.